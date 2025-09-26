THE WEDDING SINGER to be Presented at the Woodside Performing Arts Center

The production opens on September 27.
The stage is set, the band is tuned, and the wedding bells are about to ring! Woodside Musical Theatre will kick off its 2025-26 season with the Broadway hit The Wedding Singer, opening Saturday, September 27, at the Woodside Performing Arts Center.
Based on the beloved Adam Sandler film, The Wedding Singer is a laugh-out-loud romantic comedy set in the totally rad 1980s. With an upbeat score, outrageous fun, and a whole lot of heart, the show promises an unforgettable night for audiences of all ages.
The production stars Chava Suarez as Robbie and Samantha Ayoob as Julia, supported by a dynamic ensemble including Joe Steely, Gioconda Mirra, Sarah Szeibel, Wesley Barker, Ralph Shehayed, and Angela Harrington. Directed by Nancy Fitzgerald-Metzler, with choreography by Jayne Zaban, music direction by Joe Murphy, and vocal direction by Sara Rangel-Murphy, this talented team is ready to transport audiences back to a decade of neon, mixtapes, and true love.
Show Dates and Time:
Limited Seating Preview (8:00pm): Sep 26
Opening Night & Reception (8:00pm): Sept 27
Evening Performances (8:00 pm): Oct 3 & 4, and Oct 10 & 11
Matinee (2:00 pm): Sep 28, Oct 5, and Oct 12
