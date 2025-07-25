THE RESERVOIR Opens Berkeley Rep 25/26 Season

Performances run September 5–October 12, 2025.
Berkeley Repertory Theatre will kick off its 2025/26 season with Jake Brasch's The Reservoir, performing at Berkeley Rep's Peet's Theatre from Friday, September 5 through Sunday, October 12, 2025. Press night will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.
Josh is a hot mess of a queer twenty-something. He's dropped out of school to get his life together, but can't manage to stay sober. Struggling with fogginess and memory loss, he finds unlikely allies in his four hilarious grandparents. Desperate for a sense of purpose, Josh sets out to bring them along on his road to recovery. He drags them to Jazzercise at the JCC. He makes them play memory games. He insists they eat spinach by the handful. Eventually, he slams up against the limits of his quest. When he can no longer help his grandparents, they begin to help him. The Reservoir is Jake Brasch's sharply funny and deeply heartfelt new comedy about family, memory, and the path toward healing.
“I can't imagine a better launch to the new season than Jake's play, which is such a smart, funny, touching celebration of family, identity, human fallibility, and the hard work it takes to live life in a fully present way,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “I'm delighted to welcome Jake and Mike to Berkeley Rep, and to have Pamela Reed (who our audiences fell in love with in our world premiere of Becky Nurse of Salem) back on stage in the Peet's Theatre!”
The cast of The Reservoir includes (in alphabetical order): Michael Cullen (Hank), Ben Hirschhorn (Josh), Barbara Kingsley (Irene), Pamela Reed (Bev), Wiley Naman Strasser (Hugo), Peter Van Wagner (Shrimpy), and Brenda Withers (Patricia).
Directed by Mike Donahue, the creative team of The Reservoir includes Afsoon Pajoufar (Scenic Design), Carolyn Mazuca (Costume Design), Alexander V. Nichols (Lighting Design), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), David Caparelliotis (Casting), Elisa Guthertz (Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).
