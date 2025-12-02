San José Chamber Orchestra Will Present CELEBRATION on New Year’s Eve

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

San José Chamber Orchestra will present Celebration on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. at St. Francis Episcopal in San José. Music Director Barbara Day Turner will conduct the program, which is set to feature pianist Jon Nakamatsu, cellist Evan Kahn, and clarinetists Jon Manasse and Alec Manasse.

The performance will highlight music by Offenbach, Svant Henryson, Martin Fröst, Beethoven, Copland, and Michael Touchi in an afternoon designed to mark the close of the year. A reception with a New Year’s Eve toast will follow the concert.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $20 to $85. Adult tickets are $75 or $85, senior tickets (age 62 and above) are $65 or $75, and student tickets are $20 or $30. There are no added fees. Tickets are available online at sjco.org, by phone at 408-295-4416, or by emailing sjcorch@gmail.com.