THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

Performances run March 28-April 21.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24

THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

GLAAD Media Award winning Theatre Rhinoceros will present the World Premiere of The Pride of Lions by acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason (Lavender Men with Skylight Theatre), directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza (Driven with Theatre Rhinoceros), March 28-April 21 at Theatre Rhinoceros (4229 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114). The Pride of Lions is made possible with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts and The Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation.

In 1928, five female impersonators were imprisoned for indecency after performing in Mae West’s The Pleasure Man. This is what happened on their first night in jail.

“Writing The Pride of Lions joined me with my gender-expansive self in a time when I was still developing language to love who I was fully,” said playwright Roger Q. Mason. “This play is a tribute to the people and places that helped me on that journey. Premiering the piece in San Francisco holds eminent significance for me because the Bay Area has always been at the forefront of LGBTQA+ rights, fighting vehemently for the honor and humanity of queer people everywhere.” 

The cast features Kim Larsen (The Initiation at The San Francisco Mint), Nic Moore (Red with Bread and Butter Theatre), Michael DeMartini (Caroline, or Change with Ray of Light Theatre), Brendan Looney (Hairspray with Bay Area Musicals), Patrick Chico (US Tour of My Mouth is a Volcano), and De' Sean Moore (Fences with 6th Street Playhouse). The creative team includes Lighting Design by Andrew Schmedake (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day with South Coast Rep; Native Son at Center Theatre Group), Sound Design by Lana Palmer (Man of God with Shotgun Players; Josephine’s Feast with Magic Theatre), Set Design by Hector Zavala (Dream House with Cinnabar Theater), Props Design by Crystal Liu, and Costume Design by Wendell Carmichael (A Raisin in the Sun at South Coast Rep; The Bluest Eye with A Noise Within) with Dramaturg Gaven Trinidad (Theatre Communications Group 2021 Rising Leader of Color), Fight Choreographer Noah Luce (A Guide for the Homesick with Theatre Rhinoceros), Movement Choreographer Chris Steele (Cutting Ball Theater), and Intimacy Director Maya Herbsman (Clue on Stage at San Francisco Playhouse; Sanctuary City with Berkeley Rep). The Production Stage Manager will be Rachel Mogan (Resident Stage Manager at Crowded Fire Theatre). 

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, March 28 at 8pm, Friday, March 29 at 8pm, Saturday, March 30 at 8pm, Sunday, March 31 at 3pm, Thursday, April 4 at 8pm, Friday, April 5 at 8pm, Saturday, April 6 at 8pm, Sunday, April 7 at 3pm, Thursday, April 11 at 8pm, Friday, April 12 at 8pm, Saturday, April 13 at 8pm, Sunday, April 14 at 3pm, Thursday, April 18 at 8pm, Friday, April 19 at 8pm, Saturday, April 20 at 8pm, and Sunday, April 21 at 3pm. Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.therhino.org/the-pride-of-lions.  

Roger Q. Mason (Playwright) (they/them) is a writer and performer who uses the lens of history to disrupt the biases that divide rather than unite us. Their playwriting has been seen on Broadway (Circle in the Square Reading Series); Off and Off-Off-Broadway; and regionally. Mason's World Premiere of Lavender Men was lauded by the Los Angeles Times as "evoking the mingled visions of Suzan-Lori Parks, Jeremy O. Harris and Michael R. Jackson." As a filmmaker, Mason has been recognized by the British Film Institute, Lonely Wolf International Film Festival, SCAD Film Festival, AT&T Film Award and Atlanta International Film Festival. Their films have screened in the US, UK, Poland, Brazil, and Asia. Mason holds degrees from Princeton University, Middlebury College, and Northwestern University. They are a member of the Dramatists Guild of America and Ma-Yi’s Writing Lab, as well as an alum of Page 73’s Interstate 73 Writers Group and Primary Stages Writing Cohort. Mason has co-hosted the podcast Sister Roger’s Gayborhood and hosted This Way Out Radio's Queerly Yours: Portraits in Courage. They are a lead mentor of The Marsha P. Johnson Institute’s Starship Fellowship, the New Visions Fellowship and the Shay Foundation Fellowship. Instagram: @rogerq.mason

Ely Sonny Orquiza (Director) is a co-Founder and co-Artistic Director of The Chikahan Company. He serves as the Director of Education and Community at Magic Theatre, is a faculty member at The American Conservatory Theatre, and works as a teaching artist for Word for Word and StageBridge in the Bay Area. Orquiza was a fellow and mentor at the New York Foundation for the Arts in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Additionally, he is a Theatre Bay Area Cash Grant recipient for three-consecutive years with The Chikahan Company and a CALI Catalyst Award recipient in 2021. He has been in various work at The American Conservatory Theatre, Magic Theatre, Crowded Fire, Playwrights Foundation, The Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), Leviathan Lab (New York, New York), East West Players (Los Angeles), Studio 52nd (Amsterdam, Netherlands), and others. To keep in touch and learn more about his works: www.elysonnyorquiza.org 

Founded in 1977, Theatre Rhinoceros (John Fisher, Executive Artistic Director) is America’s premier and longest-running queer theatre. From its inception, “The Rhino'' has been dedicated to telling the stories of the queer community and creating a welcoming home for artists who are queer or allied to the queer world. Our track record is one of bold, innovative, exciting productions emphasizing the historical underpinning of the LGBTQ+ experience while examining its present and bridging it to its future by giving voice to exciting emerging artists and fresh narratives and formats. Our diverse audiences have always been enthralled, challenged, and enlightened by our work, just as we have been inspired and energized by their enthusiasm. 

Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre. www.therhino.org  

Photo Credit: Bronwen Sharp




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: CULT OF LOVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

A Christmas eve family get together turns into a didactic skirmish on many fronts; religious, familial guilts, gay equality, sibling rivalries and moral choices. It’s a lot to present, but playwright Leslye Headland manages to corral her characters idiosyncrasies with a well-crafted script and director Trip Cullman’s deft staging and casting. In a style reminiscent of Tom Wolfe or Hunter Thompson, Headland skewers the objects of her vision in a biting social satire that will have those on the rationale scientific, anti-religion bent cheering.

2
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE & HERSHEY FELDERS Photo
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE & HERSHEY FELDER'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

BroadwayWorld chats with virtuoso actor/pianist/filmmaker Hershey Felder about his return to TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in his popular 'George Gershwin Alone' & 'Great American Songbook Sing-Along' shows February 7th thru 12th.

3
Video: Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater Photo
Video: Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater

Get a first look at American Conservatory Theater's world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater, on stage from February 15 through March 10, 2024.

4
VIDEO: First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valle Photo
VIDEO: First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get a first look at Hershey Felder as he illuminates the life and music of George Gershwin, the legendary tunesmith whose work shaped a distinctly American style of music with such iconic works such as “A Rhapsody in Blue,” “I Got Rhythm,” “’S Wonderful,” and many more.

More Hot Stories For You

TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next MonthTYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month
Oakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVINGOakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVING
THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next MonthTHE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month
Applications To Perform In The 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival Now OpenApplications To Perform In The 2024 San Francisco Fringe Festival Now Open

Videos

BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About Video
BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater Video
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Video
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Forever Plaid in San Francisco / Bay Area Forever Plaid
The Gateway Theatre (4/18-5/05)
The Wiz in San Francisco / Bay Area The Wiz
Golden Gate Theatre (1/16-2/11)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (1/26-3/03)
Mystic Pizza - A New Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Mystic Pizza - A New Musical
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (2/15-2/25)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: The Album in San Francisco / Bay Area Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: The Album
Berkeley Piano Club (6/15-6/15)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in San Francisco / Bay Area The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Russian River Hall & Curtain Call Theater (3/08-3/30)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
The Marsh presents “The Waiting Period” in San Francisco / Bay Area The Marsh presents “The Waiting Period”
The Marsh San Francisco (2/11-2/11)
Opera San José presents “Rigoletto” in San Francisco / Bay Area Opera San José presents “Rigoletto”
Opera San José (2/17-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You