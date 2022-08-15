THE MUSEUM ANNEX Closes Central Works' 2022 Season in October

CENTRAL WORKS 2022 SEASON concludes with a new comedy from the Central Works Writers Workshop The Museum Annex written by Mildred Inez Lewis, playing Oct 15 - Nov 13 at the historic Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Avenue, Berkeley. Central Works is committed to premiering new works inspired by social issues, contemporary texts, and history. The new comedy The Museum Annex is written by Mildred Inez Lewis, and directed by Elizabeth Carter (Performances Thur & Fri 8pm, Sat 7pm, Sun 5pm)

"Directing a production of The Colored Museum in college expanded my idea of what it was possible to do with comedy. I wrote The Museum Annex as a comic love letter to African American women with everyone invited to listen in, engage, heal and laugh." remarks Mildred Inez Lewis.

In 1986, George C. Wolfe's play The Colored Museum premiered. The play imagined a series of 11 scenes, or "exhibits" in a metaphoric "museum," where each of these exhibits addressed a range of different themes and aspects of the African American experience. Opening on October 15, is the premier of a new comedy by Mildred Inez Lewis, The Museum Annex, an homage to Mr. Wolfe's play, adding something of a "new wing" onto the original museum.

The Central Works Writers Workshop is an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012. Twice a year, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions. This season in addition to The Museum Annex by Mildred Inez Lewis, Cristina García's Dreaming in Cuban and Patricia Milton's Escape from the Asylum emerged from this program.. For more information, visit our website: www.centralworks.org