THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY Heads to Walnut Creek One Night Only
Following a sold-out engagement at Feinstein's at the Nikko in 2018, The Broadway Princess Party will perform at Walnut Creek's Lesher Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 25 at 3 p.m. Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's Cinderella, Belle, Anastasia, and Jasmine in this hit concert, direct from New York City! Two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony Award nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), Christy Altomare (Broadway's original 'Anastasia'), and Arielle Jacobs, (current 'Jasmine' in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy Benjamin Rauhala (Musical Director extraordinaire). YouTube sensation Nick Pitera will serve as special guest prince. The Broadway Princess Party is presented by Feinstein's Presents-Feinstein's at the Nikko's series showcasing world-class performers at larger venues throughout the Bay Area. Tickets for The Broadway Princess Party range in price from $73-$85 and are available now by calling 925-943-7469 (SHOW) or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Your every dream will come true as four knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics have hailed The Broadway Princess Partyas "spectacular," "enchanting," and "empowering." Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure-bring your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids (ages 6 and older, please) or anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Dress in your best royal attire (or cosplay) and you may even win a prize! Come see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!
Laura Osnes makes her film debut in the Hallmark Channel original movie "In the Key of Love" this June. She was last seen on Broadway starring in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Bandstand (Drama Desk, Drama League nominations), which was filmed and released in movie theaters nationwide via Fathom Events. Other Broadway credits include 'Cinderella' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella(Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, Astaire nominations), 'Bonnie Parker' in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), 'Hope Harcourt' in Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire nominations), 'Nellie Forbush' in Lincoln Center Theater's South Pacific, and 'Sandy' in Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination; Atlantic Theater Company); City Center Encores! productions ofThe Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music(Carnegie Hall); On The Town (Boston Pops), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago); Broadway: Three Generations (Kennedy Center). Her television credits include "Fosse/Verdon" (F/X), "Elementary" (CBS), "Six By Sondheim" (HBO), "Live From Lincoln Center: Bernstein On Broadway," "A Capitol Fourth" (PBS), "Sondheim: The Birthday Concert," the HBO pilot "The Miraculous Year," and The Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). In addition to touring the country with her popular concert series Broadway Princess Party, her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Lincoln Center, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. She can be heard on several original cast recordings and her two solo albums-"Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle" and "If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston." @lauraosnes
Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as the title role in Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress as the original 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits include "13 Going on 30," "Gotta Kick It Up" for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" (Rose Quartz/Pink Diamond). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's "Nikki," recurred on "Drew Carey" and "Almost Perfect," and has guest-starred on: "Modern Family," "House," "Numb3rs," "NYPD Blue," "Arli$$," "Party of Five," "All My Children," "Loving," "Great Performances," and more. Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including return engagements at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: "All That and More," "So Far," "Winter Tracks," "CoffeeHouse" (Best Vocalist 2004), "Susan Egan LIVE," "The Secret of Happiness" and 2015's "Softly." She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and leader to her daughters' two Girl Scout troops. @IAmSusanEgan
Benjamin Rauhala worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik'sAmerican Psycho during the 2016 season. In the spring of 2019, he will be the Associate Music Director for the world premiere of The Secret Life of Bees at the Atlantic Theater, directed by Sam Gold, with music by Duncan Sheik. His Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He has toured the world as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony Award-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's "Supergirl." He also tours with Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, "Trial and Error" star Krysta Rodriguez and withNext to Normal Tony Award-nominee Jennifer Damiano. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show SMASH and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, including the Broadway Princess Party series with Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, and the Broadway Loves Series, that has famously honored Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion and many more beloved pop icons. @brauhala
Christy Altomare most recently completed her two-year run starring in the title role of Anastasia at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music in 2008 and soon after was cast as 'Wendla' in the National Tour of Spring Awakening. Altomare made her off-Broadway debut in MCC Theater's 2012 revival of Carrie, portraying 'Sue Snell' in the cult Stephen King thriller, followed by her Broadway debut as 'Sophie' in the smash hit Mamma Mia. Also a singer-songwriter, her albums "Waiting For You" and "After You" are currently available on iTunes. @christyaltomare
Arielle Jacobs is currently starring on Broadway as 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, after originating the role in the Australian production. She's previously starred on Broadway in In The Heights (Nina) opposite composer/creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and in Wicked (Nessarose). Off-Broadway, she has starred in two world-premiere plays by Pulitzer-winning playwright and director Nilo Cruz-Sotto Voce and Farhad or the Secret of Being, and in the national tours of In The Heights (Nina) andDisney's High School Musical (Gabriella). @ariellejacobs
Nick Pitera has made a huge splash in the world of social media with his YouTube videos. Online he can be heard covering a range of songs from pop culture hits to Disney mainstays. His first video, Disney's "A Whole New World"-in which he sings both the parts of Aladdin and Jasmine-has attracted upwards of 35 million views. His online videos together have amassed over 200 million views. Included in those postings are "One Man" musical tributes celebrating the opening of Aladdin on Broadway, and the 15th anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway, both produced in conjunction with Disney Theatrical Productions. These postings led him to multiple appearances on "The Ellen Degeneres Show," as well as performances throughout the U.S. Nick made his Carnegie Hall debut co-headlining the charity concert Music of Hope, benefiting Kate Winslet's The Golden Hat Foundation in 2013. Nick has independently released two cover EPs, a Christmas album, and his debut EP of original music titled "Stairwells." Nick made his feature film debut singing the "Triple Dent Gum" jingle in Pixar's "Inside Out." He has also lent his voice to the soundtrack of Disney's "Zootopia," the Academy Award-nominated animated short film "Borrowed Time," and can be heard as the singing voice of the titular character of the Cartoon Network show "Clarence." Nick holds a BFA in computer animation and works full time at Pixar Animation Studios. As a 3D modeler, he has worked on such films as "Up," "Incredibles 2," and the upcoming feature "Onward." @nickpitera
