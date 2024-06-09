THE BIG SNAP to Play The 2024 SF FRINGE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning solo performer, Jeremy Julian Greco, will bring his solo show, The Big Snap, to the 33rd San Francisco Fringe Festival for three performances.

When a lockdown was announced on March 17th, 2020, in San Francisco, Jeremy Greco decided to document each day by taking a picture of the nearby Pacific Ocean or SF Bay. From these pictures, Greco conducted a series of interviews from people of all walks of life: head of the SF Republican party, John Dennis; author Nicole Galland; former Salon Advice Columnist, Cary Tenni, and many others, all of whom discussed their year of COVID, Trump, and their hopes for the future - without Snapping.

Segments of The Big Snap have played at the Monday Night Marsh in San Francisco, Tell it on Tuesday in Berkeley and The High Dive in Oakland. The full play premiered at Sealevel Gallery in San Francisco and at the 2024 Oregon Fringe Festival in Ashland.

Greco's first solo show, With Held, directed by Mark Kenward, examined the survival techniques of San Francisco artist and writer John Held Jr. The show was based on six months of interviews with Held and was performed at numerous venues, including the Ever Gold Gallery, The Marsh, CounterPulse, Salon San Carlos, San Francisco Fringe Festival, and the Marin Fringe Festival, where Greco won a Critics' Circle Best Actor Award for his portrayal of the artist. In 2013, the Huffington Post wrote that With Held was "a quietly transformative work, insightful, compelling, humorous, and ripe with the pathos the stage should always possess."

Greco's second solo work, Keeping Up with the Jorgensons, is based on a true story of a childhood road trip with his weekend father to Disneyland in Orange County. The play has been performed at The Yes to Everything Festival, the 2017 SF Fringe Festival (where it won Best of the Fringe), the 2018 Nugget Festival, The Marsh Theater, the 2018 United Solo Festival, the 2019 Whitefire Theater Festival, and the 2019 Dallas Solo Festival. The Huffington Post called it "…a delightful hour of mirth mixed with adolescent angst brought on by a cast of characters that could make All in the Family, Roseanne, and Married...with Children seem a bit too Disneyfied."

Directed by Mark Kenward, and written and performed by Greco, The Big Snap, will play at The Cutting Ball Theater, located at 277 Taylor Street in San Francisco on the following dates and times: SAT AUG 10 at 6:00 PM, SUN AUG 18 at 3:00 PM, SAT AUG 24 at 6:00 PM.

For tickets and more information about the SF Fringe Festival please go to: https://www.theexit.org/2024-sf-fringe-shows/

