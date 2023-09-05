Synergy Theater Unveils 23/24 Season At The Lesher Center For The Arts

Synergy Theater, the Bay Area home for improvisational theater is kicking off its 23/24 season of completely improvised theater with its Halloween spectacular, Z is for...Zombie: An Improvised Zombie Apocalypse!, October 19 - 29. This will be followed by Adventure Serial: A Spontaneous Globetrotting Quest! (February 1 - 11), My Dearest Love: An Improvised Series of Scandalous Letters and Dangerous Liaisons! (April 18 - 28), and Spontaneous Soap: An Improvised Daytime Drama! (July 18 - 28). Marking its eighth season at Walnut Creek's high-profile regional arts center, Synergy Theater continues to innovate, explore and expand the art of improvisation.

"Improvisation is theater," explains Artistic Director Kenn Adams. "And while much of it is comedic, it can also be poignant, subtle, suspenseful, and dramatic. At Synergy Theater, we think a good show will not only keep the audience laughing but also give the audience a great story with real characters and something important to think about when the show is over. Just like all theater should do!"

Synergy Theater's 23/24 season kicks off on October 19. Three and four show subscription packages are available at Click Here.