Symphony San Jose Presents Beethoven's EROICA March 8 And 9

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Symphony San Jose will present BEETHOVEN'S EROICA on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:30pm at The California Theatre.

March “comes in like a lion,” and this tour-de-force program proves it. One of Beethoven's most celebrated works, and the composer's personal favorite of his compositions, Symphony No. 3 (Eroica)explores what it means to be human.

Newly-named Resident Conductor of the Nashville Symphony Nathan Aspinall will conduct. Richard Strauss' tone poem, Death and Transfiguration, depicts the dying thoughts of an artist as he recounts the various stages of his life, all while awaiting the ultimate transformation.

And Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten, will mark Symphony San Jose's first performance of a work by Arvo Pärt, the most performed contemporary composer in the world (beating out John Williams, John Adams, Thomas Adès, and Philip Glass).

THE PROGRAM:

Arvo Pärt: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 (Eroica)

ARTISTS

Conductor: Nathan Aspinall

Biography: http://nathanaspinall.com/

Symphony San Jose

Comments