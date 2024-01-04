Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month

Performances are January 27 and 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Review: POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE -- A PARODY BY DAN AND JEFF at Th Photo 2 Review: POTTED POTTER: THE UNAUTHORIZED HARRY EXPERIENCE -- A PARODY BY DAN AND JEFF at The Palace Of Fine Arts
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory Photo 4 Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month

Technology is part of our daily lives, but this program reminds us of the awesome power we have unleashed. Adams' piece depicts a ride in a terrific sports car quickly regretted; Dukas' setting of the Goethe poem sees a young wizard meddling in things he doesn't understand; Schoenberg's new work includes a battle between a live cello soloist and an artificial Intelligence learning algorithm & hologram; and Strauss' epic tone poem was featured in the original A.I. gone-wrong-movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

 

Automation is a cinematic concerto that explores the conflicts and connections between man and machine. Watch and listen as cellist Yves Dhar and his holographic Artificial Intelligence counterpart interact on stage with Symphony San Jose in a groundbreaking composition by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning composer Adam Schoenberg that features cello, halldorophone, electronics, orchestra, and projected visuals. Automation promises to be a visceral experience that will leave audiences talking about what it truly means to be human.

THE PROGRAM:

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Adam Schoenberg:  Automation

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra

A. I.  P A N E L   D I S C U S S I O N:  One Hour Prior to Curtain

A panel discussion will be held prior to the event, featuring none other than the Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Adam Schoenberg, and the brilliant Computer Science Professor Kathryn Leonard, who collaborated with him on this awe-inspiring piece.

This engaging panel discussion will delve deep into the captivating realm where artificial intelligence and music intersect. 

 

Join us as these experts unravel the mysteries behind the creation of this remarkable composition, while shedding light on the cutting-edge advancements in A.I. that are revolutionizing the music industry. Discover the fascinating process of how A.I. is introduced into musical composition, working in harmony with brilliant human composers like Adam Schoenberg. Gain insight into how algorithms and data-driven approaches are shaping the future of music, resulting in innovative and evocative compositions that captivate the minds and hearts of audiences.

 

This exclusive panel discussion is a rare opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind Automation, offering a deeper appreciation for the artistry and technical brilliance that will unfold during the concert.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Josh Kornbluths CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi Photo
Josh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi

Josh Kornbluth's engaging and enlightening autobiographical monologue  Citizen Brain, will perform a limited engagement at San Francisco's Club Fugazi.

2
Dalia Stasevska And Jukka-Pekka Saraste Conduct San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Photo
Dalia Stasevska And Jukka-Pekka Saraste Conduct San Francisco Symphony At Davies Symphony Hall

Guest conductors Dalia Stasevska and Jukka-Pekka Saraste lead the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall in January and February.

3
Festival Napa Valley Announces First Look At 2024 Summer Season Photo
Festival Napa Valley Announces First Look At 2024 Summer Season

Festival Napa Valley announces its 2024 Summer Season featuring international stars and emerging talent in classical, jazz, contemporary, opera, and dance performances, along with Napa Valley's renowned food, wine, and hospitality.

4
Smuin Honors Founder With Sinatra And Zorro Ballets In CELEBRATING MICHAEL SMUIN Ar Blue S Photo
Smuin Honors Founder With Sinatra And Zorro Ballets In CELEBRATING MICHAEL SMUIN Ar Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, February 29 – March 3

Smuin Ballet celebrates founder Michael Smuin with a special program featuring the ballets 'Zorro!' and Sinatra tribute. Don't miss this one-week only event from Feb. 29 - Mar. 3 at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA.

More Hot Stories For You

Josh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club FugaziJosh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi
Festival Napa Valley Announces First Look At 2024 Summer SeasonFestival Napa Valley Announces First Look At 2024 Summer Season
Video: THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway RevivalVideo: THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
World Premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY Comes to The General's Residence in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center for Arts and CultureWorld Premiere of THE TWILIGHT ARISTOCRACY Comes to The General's Residence in San Francisco's Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January Video
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area Video
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
The Glass Menagerie in San Francisco / Bay Area The Glass Menagerie
San Francisco Playhouse (5/02-6/15)
"Expression: Ism"
Barbro Osher Recital Hall, Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment in San Francisco / Bay Area Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin in San Francisco / Bay Area Sign My Name to Freedom: The Unheard Songs of Betty Reid Soskin
San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co (3/29-4/13)
Nora: A Doll's House in San Francisco / Bay Area Nora: A Doll's House
City Lights Theater Company (1/18-2/18)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (12/01-1/07)
From Page to Stage: A Night of New Musicals in San Francisco / Bay Area From Page to Stage: A Night of New Musicals
Feinstein's at the Nikko (2/03-2/03)
Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People in San Francisco / Bay Area Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People
Young Performer's Theatre (2/10-2/11)
The Doo Wop Project in San Francisco / Bay Area The Doo Wop Project
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (1/12-1/12)
Best of SF Stand-Up in San Francisco / Bay Area Best of SF Stand-Up
The Purple Onion at Kell's (11/05-10/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You