Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month

Technology is part of our daily lives, but this program reminds us of the awesome power we have unleashed. Adams' piece depicts a ride in a terrific sports car quickly regretted; Dukas' setting of the Goethe poem sees a young wizard meddling in things he doesn't understand; Schoenberg's new work includes a battle between a live cello soloist and an artificial Intelligence learning algorithm & hologram; and Strauss' epic tone poem was featured in the original A.I. gone-wrong-movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Automation is a cinematic concerto that explores the conflicts and connections between man and machine. Watch and listen as cellist Yves Dhar and his holographic Artificial Intelligence counterpart interact on stage with Symphony San Jose in a groundbreaking composition by Grammy-nominated, Emmy-winning composer Adam Schoenberg that features cello, halldorophone, electronics, orchestra, and projected visuals. Automation promises to be a visceral experience that will leave audiences talking about what it truly means to be human.

THE PROGRAM:

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Adam Schoenberg: Automation

Richard Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra

A. I. P A N E L D I S C U S S I O N: One Hour Prior to Curtain

A panel discussion will be held prior to the event, featuring none other than the Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Adam Schoenberg, and the brilliant Computer Science Professor Kathryn Leonard, who collaborated with him on this awe-inspiring piece.

This engaging panel discussion will delve deep into the captivating realm where artificial intelligence and music intersect.

Join us as these experts unravel the mysteries behind the creation of this remarkable composition, while shedding light on the cutting-edge advancements in A.I. that are revolutionizing the music industry. Discover the fascinating process of how A.I. is introduced into musical composition, working in harmony with brilliant human composers like Adam Schoenberg. Gain insight into how algorithms and data-driven approaches are shaping the future of music, resulting in innovative and evocative compositions that captivate the minds and hearts of audiences.

This exclusive panel discussion is a rare opportunity to engage with the creative minds behind Automation, offering a deeper appreciation for the artistry and technical brilliance that will unfold during the concert.