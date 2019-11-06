Sutton Foster And Spencer Day To Perform Shows in San Francisco This New Year's Eve

Feinstein's at the Nikko will celebrate the arrival of the New Year with two special shows. Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will present An Evening with Sutton Foster at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 9 p.m. Spencer Day, San Francisco Bay Area favorite and #1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter seen everywhere from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl, will present Swinging in the New Year at Feinstein's at the Nikko's intimate nightclub on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 8 p.m. Plans for a special countdown-to-midnight event at Feinstein's at the Nikko will be announced at a later date.

In this one-night-only, tour-de-force performance, triple threat Sutton Foster takes audiences on a musical journey, performing songs and sharing stories from her extensive Broadway career, including Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man starring Hugh Jackman.

Tickets for Sutton Foster range in price from $79-$139 and can be purchased online at www.feinsteinssf.com or by phone through A.C.T.'s box office at 415-749-2228.

Spencer Day's Swinging in the New Year is a special high-energy evening featuring pop standards, original songs, surprise musical guests, and Spencer's dazzling jazz quartet.

Tickets for Spencer Day range in price from $70-$100 and are available by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Tickets prices for both shows are subject to change without notice.

For Spencer Day's New Year's Eve concert, there is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant ANZU. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails.

A special pre-fixe menu is available for reservations placed before 9:45 p.m. at Restaurant ANZU, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant known for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, located on the second floor of the hotel. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.





