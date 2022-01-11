South Bay Musical Theatre Postpones COMPANY

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) has made the difficult decision to postpone its upcoming production of COMPANY, the TonyÂ® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, as a result of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area due to the Omicron variant. Originally set to perform January 29 - February 19, 2022, COMPANY will be rescheduled to new dates to-be-announced in the fall of 2022.

"Keeping the health and safety of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers is our highest priority," said Executive Artistic Director Sara K. Dean. "Over the past two years SBMT has prioritized the safety of our community, our company members, and audiences as we navigate this new world of pandemic-era theatre making together. We look forward to welcoming our audiences to COMPANY later this year."