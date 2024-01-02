Smuin Honors Founder With Sinatra And Zorro Ballets In CELEBRATING MICHAEL SMUIN Ar Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, February 29 – March 3

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a special added program, Celebrating Michael Smuin, honoring its dynamic late founder.

A consummate ballet choreographer, as well as a Tony Award winning Broadway dancemaker, Smuin was equally renowned for his incandescent, heartbreaking ballets, his magnetic storytelling, and his bold, athletic, audience-pleasing choreography that expanded the boundaries of traditional ballet.

This one-week only program will showcase Smuin's inimitable pizzazz with Zorro!, the “sword fighting, whip cracking spectacular” (Talkin' Broadway) story ballet about the adventures of a beleaguered movie theatre usher who longs to emulate the swashbuckling masked California folk hero. Set to a captivating original score by Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winning composer Charles Fox, and featuring fight choreography by Fencing Master Richard Lane, the San Francisco Chronicle declared this piece “Delicious. Irrepressible. Broadway meets ballet in the greatest terms.” Paired with Zorro! is Michael Smuin's joyful tribute to Ol' Blue Eyes, Fly Me to the Moon. Performed against a twinkling backdrop of glowing stars, the ballet brings to life an array of warm and witty Sinatra favorites including “I've Got You Under My Skin,” the funny and charming “I Won't Dance,” the brash and brassy “That's Life,” and many more, culminating in a full chorus, high kicking “New York, New York” finale.

Running February 29 – March 3, 2024. Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard St., San Francisco. Tickets ($25-$99) are available by calling (415) 912-1899 or visiting Click Here.