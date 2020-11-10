Smuin Extends Virtual Classes In Pilates, Tap, Hip Hop, Ballet & More Through December 23

Smuin's Virtual Classes will be extended through December 23.

Since launching in April, Smuin Contemporary Ballet has led hundreds of aspiring and professional dancers through Zoom-based drop-in Virtual Classes in ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, dance-based fitness and more.

Taught by Smuin dancers and alumni, the latest extension of these popular classes for all levels of at-home dancers continues in November and December. More Class for a Cause events benefiting organizations supporting important needs in the community will be announced at a later date. Smuin's Virtual Classes will be extended through December 23 (see schedule below). Classes are offered on a sliding scale from $7 - $20, and students must register 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate. For more information or to register, the public may visit www.smuinclasses.org.

Smuin Ballet Master Amy London was asked by Artistic Director Celia Fushille to spearhead the efforts to launch Smuin's class programs, which offer a diverse array of dance styles. London has been Smuin's Ballet Master for 12 years, and with more than two decades of experience as a dance educator and program director she was ideally suited to create Smuin's program.

Ballet Classes



Three levels of ballet taught by current and former Smuin company dancers are on offer this session.

Beginning Adult Ballet



Tues 9:30am, Wed/Thurs 5pm, Sat 10:15am

Teachers: Tess Lane, Mengjun Chen, Brennan Wall, Ian Buchanan

Adults who have always wanted to try a Ballet class can join Smuin artists for fun and approachable classes which will guide students through the fundamentals, and continue to build on work from previous sessions. For best progression, a minimum of two classes per week is recommended.

Beginning/Intermediate Adult Ballet

Mon/Wed 10am

Teachers: Valerie Harmon

These classes are geared toward adult dancers with some prior dance experience. Those looking for a greater challenge than beginner-level classes can sign up for this class, which focuses on fundamental Ballet technique through barre work followed by a short (small space) center practice.

Intermediate Adult Ballet

Mon/Wed 6:15pm, Sat 11:45am

Teachers: Terez Dean Orr, Tess Lane

These classes will focus on continuing to strengthen technique with barre, and some center work.

Intermediate Pointe

Tues 6:15pm

Teacher: Lauren Pschirrer

These classes begin with strengthening and stabilizing exercises followed by pointe work, structured to safely continue pointe training at home. This class is for dancers 13 years and older with at least two years of previous pointe training.

Dance Variety



Versatility and excellence in a wide range of dance styles is a trademark of Smuin and its multi-talented artists. Students are invited to try one class, sample a variety of styles, or enroll in a series.

Beginning Hip Hop



Mon 4pm

Teacher: Ben Needham-Wood

Adults who have always wanted to find their Hip Hop rhythm can join Needham-Wood, who will teach a variety of new moves during a quick warm-up, followed by a fun and original combo.

Beginning/Intermediate Broadway Jazz

Sun 4pm, Tues 4pm (No classes 11/22, 11/24, 11/29)

Teacher: Weston Krukow

Smuin alum Krukow has spent his time post-Smuin on national and international tours of Broadway's "An American in Paris." Students can join in the fun and bring a dance story to life with a class that brings Broadway style straight to their homes. The second class on Tuesdays is a continuation of the material begun on Sundays. This class has been renamed from Musical Theater to better reflect the dance emphasis; the class content has not changed.

Intermediate Tap

Tues/Thurs 5pm

Teacher: Tessa Barbour

With or without the shoes, students can "tap" into their inner Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers, learning fun new rhythms and dance steps from Smuin's resident tapper extraordinaire.

Beginning/Intermediate Character

Thurs 6:15pm

Teacher: Mengjun Chen

Back by popular demand! Students will learn the highly stylized flavor and theatrics of Character dance, a style that draws influences from traditional folk and national dances.

Intermediate/Advanced Contemporary

Mon 5pm

Teacher: Cassidy Isaacson

Combining elements of modern dance, ballet, jazz and cultural dance, Contemporary is a movement style where every creative outcome is possible.

Fri-Yay! Dance Break (All Levels)

Fri 4pm (11/6 & 11/13 only)

Teacher: Ben Needham-Wood

This energetic bi-weekly class offers fun for the whole family. All ages are welcome to get their bodies moving and their spirit energized in a joyful hour of dance appropriate for "any body." A great way to end the week with a smile and start the weekend off on the right (or left) foot.

Dance-Based Fitness

Pilates

Sat 9am

Teacher: Lauren Pschirrer

A full-body workout designed to build strength, improve coordination, balance, control and endurance throughout the body, through specifically designed exercises. Emphasis placed on proper alignment, the importance of the breath, and developing a strong core. Modification for all levels and experience.

Easy Movin' with Smuin

Thurs 10am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

This low-intensity class features full body exercises for seniors or anyone wanting to focus on balance, stability, range of motion, and coordination, plus a short phrase of movement set to music. The entire class may be enjoyed seated or standing, and additional options will be given to add light resistance work. Optional equipment includes: a towel or belt, and light weights such as soup cans, milk containers, or hardcover books.

Stretch & Strengthen

Wed 11:30am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

Pilates-based exercises and full body stretching to strengthen and lengthen! A great way to augment any style of dance by strengthening core muscles and increasing flexibility. Modifications for all levels of experience.

No classes held Thursday, November 26 - Sunday, November 29.

Schedule is subject to change. For the latest information and updates, visit www.smuinclasses.org.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You