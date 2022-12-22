Smuin Contemporary Ballet Gala Returns To The Galleria March 5, 2023

Smuin Contemporary Ballet celebrates its 29th season with Smuin's Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter along with Smuin's Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin committee.

Arts, community, philanthropic, and civic leaders of San Francisco will mingle with Smuin dancers at this fabulous fête honoring nearly three decades at the forefront of contemporary ballet. Beginning with a cocktail reception, the evening will include a gourmet dinner catered by McCall's and breathtaking performances by Company artists.

Guests will also enjoy a thrilling live auction featuring one-of-a-kind gifts and experiences, including the ever-popular walk-on role in Smuin's annual "The Christmas Ballet" production. A pre-party for young professionals will also be hosted the evening prior (Saturday, March 4) at the Smuin Center for Dance.

Taking place Sunday, March 5, 2023 at The Galleria, 101 Henry Adams Street, San Francisco.