Shelton Theater Premieres THREE EGOS AND A MORMON

Shelton Theater proudly hosts the premiere of Three Egos and a Mormon, a raucous new perspective on performance, the art of acting and the inescapability of ego written and directed by award-winning actor, director and writer, Will Marchetti.

The story follows an egotistical theater director, two self-involved actors and a reformed Mormon as they work together crafting a folly-filled play. Three Egos and a Mormon breaks the fourth wall, offering audiences a lively, outrageous evening of theater.

"Having spent my life in the service of acting, including as Artistic Director for the Gate Playhouse and Marin Theatre Company, I am proud to offer a meditation on what it means to be an actor," Marchetti said.

Will Marchetti directs a phenomenal cast: Briana Walsh as Bunny and Gail, Karen Goldstein as Sarah, Alex Nigro as Luke, and Joe Schwan as Al and Gus.

Humorous and fast-paced, Three Egos and a Mormon celebrates the tenacity it takes to be an actor-especially when content is lacking.

"It is an honor to have shepherded the San Francisco Bay Area's artistic community for over 25 years. Plays like Three Egos and a Mormon are what make theater great," noted Matt Shelton, Shelton Theater founder and Artistic Director.

Will Marchetti Writes and Directs Three Egos and a Mormon

Marchetti has acted in major roles in the Bay Area at ACT, Theatreworks, San Jose Rep, Berkeley Rep, The Magic Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, Aurora Theatre, Eureka Theatre, Marin Shakespeare Company, Shotgun Players and Spreckels Performing Arts Center. Other regional theater credits include Seattle Rep, The Huntington (Boston), the Wilma (Philadelphia), The Woolly Mammoth and Ford's Theatre (Washington, D.C.), Kansas City Rep, New York Theatre Workshop and Yale Rep. He has been very fortunate to appear in a number of notable world premiere plays including The Shaker Chair, Sharon and Billy, Execution of Justice, The Psychic Life of Savages and many others. Will originated the "Old Man" role in Fool For Love, the Obie-award winning production written and directed by Sam Shepherd. Over the years, Will has appeared in numerous television shows, movies and commercial films shot in the Bay Area. However, theater has been his priority. In addition to acting, Mr. Marchetti has directed a number of plays and was Artistic Director of two theaters; the Gate Playhouse and Marin Theatre Company. Will has won numerous awards for his acting over the years; several Bay Area Critics Circle Awards and several Dean Goodman Awards including a Lifetime Achievement in Theatre in 2005. In addition to his achievements as an actor, Will has been writing plays for several years. Two of his plays have been produced (Lil Darlin'/San Jose Stage and The Agreement/San Francisco). His play, The Arrival, was commissioned by Marin Theatre Company and given a staged reading in their Nu Werkz series. He has had two plays produced at 142 Throckmorton Theatre as staged readings that were very popular; Warriors and Sessions. SF Playhouse recently gave a staged reading of his play, Kinfolk, in September 2009. With AlterTheater, Will has appeared in the world premieres of Thirst by Dyke Garrison and The Horses by Brian Thorstenson.

TICKETS

$25 - $50

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4269187





