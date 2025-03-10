News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC With Tangent Winds In April

Taking place on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC With Tangent Winds In April Image
San José Chamber Orchestra will present “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” (A Program of All-American Composers) featuring Tangent Winds quartet on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125.

THE PROGRAM:

Samuel Barber – Summer Music, op. 31 (1956)

The music, particularly in its slower sections, expresses the relaxation and ease characteristic of the summertime.

George Gershwin, arr. Blanchard - Three Preludes (1926)

    I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

    II. Andante con moto

    III. Agitato

This short, three-pieced collection showcases the delights of American jazz, and its influence on classical music. Zippy rhythms and boisterous melodies point to only one name: Gershwin.

Amy Beach - Pastorale, op. 151 (1941)

Amy Beach's Pastorale offers us a welcome, if brief, reprieve from our surrounding noises. Languorous and mellow, one can almost see the glistening ripples of a lake… 

Valerie Coleman - Tzigane (2011)

 Taking inspiration from Ravel's Tzigane for Violin, Valerie Coleman's Tzigane dazzles with its breathless virtuosity.

John Harbison - Quintet for Winds (1979)

    I. Intrada

    II. Intermezzo

    III. Romanza

    IV. Scherzo

    V. Finale

John Harbison's Quintet for Winds is firmly established as a pillar of the woodwind quintet repertoire. Harmonic and melodic angularity are intertwined with vigorous rhythmic intensity and undulating textures - it is a work of bizarre and forceful beauty.

The Artists:

San José Chamber Orchestra

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Tangent Winds:

 James Dion Blanchard, Flute

Tamara Winston, Oboe

Alec Manasse, Clarinet

Steven Palacio, Bassoon

Cort Roberts, Horn

 

Ticket prices: $15 to $75

General Admission: $75/$65

Senior: $65/$55 (ages 62 and above) 

Student: $25/$15

 

Tickets and information:  

408 295-4416

Email: sjcorch@gmail.com   

Tickets also available at the door.



