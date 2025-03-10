San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC With Tangent Winds In April

Taking place on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church.
San José Chamber Orchestra will present “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” (A Program of All-American Composers) featuring Tangent Winds quartet on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125.
Samuel Barber – Summer Music, op. 31 (1956)
The music, particularly in its slower sections, expresses the relaxation and ease characteristic of the summertime.
George Gershwin, arr. Blanchard - Three Preludes (1926)
I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso
II. Andante con moto
III. Agitato
This short, three-pieced collection showcases the delights of American jazz, and its influence on classical music. Zippy rhythms and boisterous melodies point to only one name: Gershwin.
Amy Beach - Pastorale, op. 151 (1941)
Amy Beach's Pastorale offers us a welcome, if brief, reprieve from our surrounding noises. Languorous and mellow, one can almost see the glistening ripples of a lake…
Valerie Coleman - Tzigane (2011)
Taking inspiration from Ravel's Tzigane for Violin, Valerie Coleman's Tzigane dazzles with its breathless virtuosity.
John Harbison - Quintet for Winds (1979)
I. Intrada
II. Intermezzo
III. Romanza
IV. Scherzo
V. Finale
John Harbison's Quintet for Winds is firmly established as a pillar of the woodwind quintet repertoire. Harmonic and melodic angularity are intertwined with vigorous rhythmic intensity and undulating textures - it is a work of bizarre and forceful beauty.
San José Chamber Orchestra
Conductor: Barbara Day Turner
Soloists: Tangent Winds:
James Dion Blanchard, Flute
Tamara Winston, Oboe
Alec Manasse, Clarinet
Steven Palacio, Bassoon
Cort Roberts, Horn
Ticket prices: $15 to $75
General Admission: $75/$65
Senior: $65/$55 (ages 62 and above)
Student: $25/$15
Tickets and information:
408 295-4416
Email: sjcorch@gmail.com
Tickets also available at the door.
