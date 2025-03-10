San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC With Tangent Winds In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San José Chamber Orchestra will present “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” (A Program of All-American Composers) featuring Tangent Winds quartet on Sunday April 27, 2025 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125.

THE PROGRAM:

Samuel Barber – Summer Music, op. 31 (1956)

The music, particularly in its slower sections, expresses the relaxation and ease characteristic of the summertime.

George Gershwin, arr. Blanchard - Three Preludes (1926)

I. Allegro ben ritmato e deciso

II. Andante con moto

III. Agitato

This short, three-pieced collection showcases the delights of American jazz, and its influence on classical music. Zippy rhythms and boisterous melodies point to only one name: Gershwin.

Amy Beach - Pastorale, op. 151 (1941)

Amy Beach's Pastorale offers us a welcome, if brief, reprieve from our surrounding noises. Languorous and mellow, one can almost see the glistening ripples of a lake…

Valerie Coleman - Tzigane (2011)

Taking inspiration from Ravel's Tzigane for Violin, Valerie Coleman's Tzigane dazzles with its breathless virtuosity.

John Harbison - Quintet for Winds (1979)

I. Intrada

II. Intermezzo

III. Romanza

IV. Scherzo

V. Finale

John Harbison's Quintet for Winds is firmly established as a pillar of the woodwind quintet repertoire. Harmonic and melodic angularity are intertwined with vigorous rhythmic intensity and undulating textures - it is a work of bizarre and forceful beauty.

The Artists:

San José Chamber Orchestra

Conductor: Barbara Day Turner

Soloists: Tangent Winds:

James Dion Blanchard, Flute

Tamara Winston, Oboe

Alec Manasse, Clarinet

Steven Palacio, Bassoon

Cort Roberts, Horn

Ticket prices: $15 to $75

General Admission: $75/$65

Senior: $65/$55 (ages 62 and above)

Student: $25/$15

Tickets and information:

408 295-4416

Email: sjcorch@gmail.com

Tickets also available at the door.

