San Francisco's Oasis Nightclub to Close Its Doors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oasis Nightclub, the beacon of queer nightlife located at 11th and Folsom in San Francisco’s SOMA district, will close its doors on January 1, 2026, after more than a decade of community-driven entertainment.

Since its grand opening on New Year’s Eve in 2014, Oasis has been a cultural hub for drag, cabaret, live theater, and queer expression. But with rising operational costs and declining post-pandemic attendance, Oasis has operated at a financial loss for some time and the club’s leadership has made the heartbreaking, but necessary decision to close its brick-and-mortar location.



“Life is about transformation,” said D’Arcy Drollinger, owner and artistic director of Oasis and the City of San Francisco’s first Drag Laureate. “We transformed a historic building into a safe, joyful, and groundbreaking space for queer art and nightlife. Now, it’s time to transform again. This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but also one filled with hope for what comes next.”



“The hardest part of all of this is losing a physical space that means so much to so many people,” says Snaxx, Director of Programs and Staff. “From our staff, to our performers, casts, crews, and patrons, Oasis has created a culture unlike any other venue. This is all very painful and sad, but I can’thelp but smile through the tears for getting to be a part of something so important, so transformative, so 'only-in-San Francisco.' And it couldn't have existed without every person who’s come through our doors to tip, to take the stage, to hug, to sing, to be in community.”



Oasis has been home to some of San Francisco’s most beloved and irreverent shows, parties and events —from Shit & Champagne to Princess, Sex and the City Live to Reparations, Star Trek Live to Baloney, just to name a few. And the unforgettable pandemic-era delivery service Meals on Heels, as well as Oasis TV and Hot Trash. It has hosted drag royalty, nurtured emerging talent, and become a touchstone for LGBTQ+ storytelling in the Bay Area and beyond. Oasis has employed hundreds of artists, producers, and staff, without whom Oasis could never have existed.

“We have always said that Oasis is more than a nightclub—it’s a movement,” added Drollinger. “And movements don’t need four walls to keep going. Oasis Arts, our nonprofit, is where the heart of our mission will live as we move forward in 2026.”

Oasis Arts, established to support queer performers and producers, will carry the legacy forward. With a renewed focus on presenting work in other venues across the Bay Area, Oasis will continue to celebrate and elevate queer artistry without the limitations of a single location.

“By closing the doors of the club, we’re opening up a world of new possibilities,” Drollinger said. “We’re pivoting like we always have—boldly, creatively, and with community at our core. Necessity is the mother of invention, and we’re already imagining what’s next.”

How You Can Help

Oasis is calling on its community to show up in these final months:

Come to the club! Enjoy one (or many!) of the events lined up through December 31, culminating in a spectacular New Year’s Eve farewell celebration.

Donate to Oasis Arts: Help support the artists, collaborators, and community that have made Oasis so magical. Donations can be made at oasisartsinc.org/donate.

