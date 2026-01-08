 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

San Francisco Symphony Unveils June Program With Elim Chan and Sasha Cooke

Program features works by Mendelssohn, Berlioz, Wagner, and Debussy.

By: Jan. 08, 2026
San Francisco Symphony Unveils June Program With Elim Chan and Sasha Cooke Image

The San Francisco Symphony has announced two performances in June featuring conductor Elim Chan and mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke at Davies Symphony Hall.

The program brings together orchestral works inspired by literature, love, and the natural world, including Felix Mendelssohn’s Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hector Berlioz’s Les nuits d’été, Richard Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, and Claude Debussy’s La mer.

Program Overview

The evening opens with Mendelssohn’s Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, written when the composer was 17 and inspired by William Shakespeare’s play. Cooke joins Chan and the Orchestra for Berlioz’s Les nuits d’été, a song cycle setting six poems by Théophile Gautier. Following intermission, the program continues with Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde, leading into Debussy’s La mer, the composer’s orchestral portrayal of the sea.

Elim Chan Conducts La mer

Friday, June 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Elim Chan, conductor
Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano
San Francisco Symphony

Felix Mendelssohn
Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Hector Berlioz
Les nuits d’été

Richard Wagner
Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

Claude Debussy
La mer

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $29 to $89 and are available at sfsymphony.org or by calling the San Francisco Symphony Box Office at 415-864-6000. Davies Symphony Hall is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco.




Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos