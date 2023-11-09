San Francisco Playhouse Explores The Metaverse With Imaginative Sci-fi World Premiere Play MY HOME ON THE MOON

Things are not all they seem as a restaurant waiter named Mai discovers artificial intelligence-powered simulations may be taking over reality.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

San Francisco Playhouse will ring in 2024 with the World Premiere of Minna Lee's My Home on the Moon. In this epic sci-fi journey into the metaverse, business is booming for a formerly failing pho restaurant in the middle of a gentrified neighborhood after it receives help from a mysterious marketing consultant.

Things are not all they seem as the restaurant's waiter Mai discovers artificial intelligence-powered simulations may be taking over reality. With the help of astral projecting friends and ancient Vietnamese ancestors, and armed with bánh xèo, chả giò, and delicious pho, Mai must balance the perfection of artificial life with the harshness of reality.

A finalist for the 2024 Bay Area Playwrights Festival and semi-finalist for Ashland New Plays Festival, My Home on the Moon received developmental readings at UC Santa Cruz's Rainbow Theater Festival and Bucharest Inside the Beltway. This imaginative and innovative new play is helmed by Musical Theatre Factory's Producing Artistic Director Mei Ann Teo.

 

Previews: Thursday, January 25 – Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Opening: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Closes: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 7pm

Wednesdays: 2pm & 7pm

Fridays: 8pm

Saturdays: 3pm & 8pm

Sundays: 2pm

San Francisco Playhouse (450 Post Street, San Francisco)

Single tickets ($15-$100) and subscriptions are currently available for San Francisco Playhouse's 2023-24 Season. For more information, the public may visit Click Here or call the box office at 415-677-9596.






