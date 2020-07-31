San Francisco Opera's Interactive Lecture Series Features Social Themes in Opera During August

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) continues its online, weekly, interactive lecture series, Opera Aficionado, throughout the month of August with a focus on social themes in opera. From a deep dive into the politics of composer John Adams' work to discussions about Black voices in contemporary opera, Opera Aficionado will provide opportunities for people who are passionate about opera to explore thought-provoking topics.

DEC Program Manager Cole Thomason-Redus said: "For over 400 years, opera has sought to entertain with human stories brought to life through music and drama. Throughout August, Opera Aficionado will go beyond the typical boy-meets-girl narrative and explore themes that inform and inspire personal reflection of contemporary social issues. Developing this new program as a platform to reach our audiences in new and deeper ways has been incredibly rewarding for our team. We especially look forward to our August 23 interview with Harriet Tubman composer Nkeiru Okoye and our August 30 panel discussion featuring the voices of outstanding women professionals in opera today. These are steps along the greater journey of ensuring that we as a company and art form are more inclusive and diverse storytellers."

The Opera Aficionado online lecture series continues Sunday, August 2 at 1 p.m. (PDT). The 75-minute, live, interactive conversations are hosted by music experts. August sessions for Social Themes in Opera: Past and Present include:

· August 2: Let Freedom Sing: Operas About Liberation with San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Kip Cranna

· August 9: Politics and Social Justice in the Operas of John Adams with Laura Prichard

· August 16: Politics and Social Justice in Beethoven's Fidelio with Robert Hartwell

· August 23: Black Voices in Contemporary Opera with San Francisco Opera Librarian Michael Bragg and composer Nkeiru Okoye

· August 30: Panel Event: Women in Opera with stage director Aria Umezawa (host); San Francisco Opera's Master of Properties Lori Harrison; composer Nkeiru Okoye; Opera Parallèle's Artistic Director and conductor Nicole Paiement and Seattle Opera's General Director Christina Scheppelmann

Learn and dialogue with fellow opera lovers and experts around the world. Each lecture is $20 and holds a maximum capacity of 20 attendees. For more information and to sign up (tickets are available until noon on the day of each event), visit sfopera.com/aficionado.

