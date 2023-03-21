San Francisco Opera's BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX is Coming to the South Bay at the Los Gatos Library

San Francisco Opera is taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area each weekend through April 2. This week, Bohème Out of the Box comes to the South Bay for three free performances in partnership with the Los Gatos Library on March 24 (7:30 p.m.), 25 (7:30 p.m.) and 26 (2 p.m.).

The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini's popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists, will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping container-turned-mobile opera stage. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box features a cast of San Francisco Opera's young artists-in-residence, the Adler Fellows, and guest artists with keyboard accompaniment.

These free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season. Though the first performances scheduled for Alameda (March 10-12) were canceled due to inclement weather, the mobile-stage production opened in South San Francisco (March 17-18). This week, Bohème Out of the Box travels south to Los Gatos (March 24-26) followed by a return to the East Bay for a weekend in Dublin (March 31-April 2).

Pre-Opera Talks at the front of the stage are offered 45 minutes before showtime for all Friday and Saturday evening performances. Families with young children are invited to attend First Act Workshops 45 minutes before showtime at all Sunday matinée performances.

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and audiences are encouraged to bring their own blankets or low camp/lawn chairs. For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain and inclement weather, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box to receive updates via email and follow @sfopera on social media.

For more information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Centennial Season, visit sfopera.com/100.

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA PRESENTS BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX

Bohème Out of the Box runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission and features keyboard accompaniment. Performed in Italian with English dialogue.

Synopses and librettos for Bohème Out of the Box are available in both English and Spanish at sfopera.com/box.

Free Pre-Opera Talks, designed to guide audiences through key points of the story and music, are offered in front of the stage 45 minutes before showtime at all Friday and Saturday evening performances. The Pre-Opera Talks in Los Gatos will be led by Robert Hartwell.

Free First Act Workshops are offered for families with young children 45 minutes before showtime at all Sunday matinées. Take an imaginary trip to the lively Café Momus in Paris, one of the settings of Puccini's La Bohème, and discover the group of artists who gather there. Bring along a favorite stuffed-animal friend and dance to "Musetta's Waltz," one of the most famous melodies in all of opera.

For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.