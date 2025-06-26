San Francisco Opera Workshop Series Continues This Summer and Fall, in Partnership with San Francisco Public Library

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) continue their collaborative workshop series The Opera in You, offering free writing and storytelling workshops for the public from July through October 2025.

These sessions—held both in person at SFPL's Potrero Branch and the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, as well as online—encourage participants to explore and retell stories that reflect their identities, cultures, and lived experiences.

Now in its third year, The Opera in You is an initiative of San Francisco Opera’s Department of Engagement and Connectivity, developed in partnership with SFPL. Inspired by opera’s legacy of narrative and transformation—from Parsifal to The Monkey King—the 2025 workshop season focuses on “stories retold,” with participants encouraged to share tales of resilience, memory, and imagination. No previous writing or storytelling experience is required.

Leading this season's program is a team of experienced teaching artists: Corey Rosen (Wilsey Center), Christian Wilburn (SFPL Potrero and Wilsey Center), Sara Marinelli (Wilsey Center), Patricia Cotter (online), and F.T. Kola (online). Each workshop series spans five sessions, with registration required for participation.

In-person workshops will be held at the following locations:

At SFPL's Potrero Branch, workshops will take place Saturdays from July 12 to August 9, 3:00–5:00 p.m., led by Christian Wilburn.

At the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, sessions run Thursdays from July 10 to August 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m. with Sara Marinelli; Saturdays from July 12 to August 9, 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. with Christian Wilburn; and Sundays from September 14 to October 12, 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. with Corey Rosen.

Online workshops will also be offered live via Zoom. F.T. Kola leads a Tuesday evening series from July 8 to August 5, 6:00–8:00 p.m. Patricia Cotter will lead a Saturday afternoon series from September 6 to October 4, 12:00–2:00 p.m.

All workshops are free and open to all ages, with a focus on accessibility and community-building. For full details and to register, visit sfopera.com/operainyou.

