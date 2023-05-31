San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus to Close Out Season 45 with Music From WICKED, THE WIZ & More

Closing out Season 45, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will present Hello Yellow Brick Road—a one-night-only ultimate mash-up of Sir Elton John and all things Oz—taking place on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.). Single tickets (starting at $59) are available now at sfgmc.org/season-45/hello-yellow-brick-road.



Hello Yellow Brick Road combines highlights from Sir Elton John’s groundbreaking album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road—marking its 50th anniversary—along with favorites from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Stephen Schwartz’s blockbuster musical, Wicked. Marking the second collaboration and performance with the San Francisco Symphony, the two-act concert will feature the 250 singing members of SFGMC, supported by one of the most sought-after orchestras in the world.



“There’s no better way to close out what has undoubtedly been one of the most successful seasons in SFGMC history than with a celebration of Sir Elton John and the wonderful world of Oz,” said SFGMC CEO Chris Verdugo. “These iconic songs have been a defining soundtrack of the LGBTQ+ community for decades. But now, with our rights and freedoms being threatened across the country, this concert serves as both comfort and a powerful rallying cry for action.”



"Hello Yellow Brick Road is so much more than a clever turn of phrase, allowing us to put together unique combinations of some of the most beloved songs of all time. It's a proclamation of how we will propel ourselves into the next 45 years,” adds SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg. “There is no map for what comes next: as the world's first Gay Men's Chorus, the path forward is one we must build ourselves, brick by brick. The choices we make and the way we treat others won't just determine our legacy, it will define our future. And yes, you can expect our compassion and humanity to be accompanied with humor, style, sass, and fabulous choreography!”



About SFGMC



Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then, SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.



Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as The Chan National Queer Arts Center, the first-ever community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.

