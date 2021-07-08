STRANGER THINGS: THE EXPERIENCE Will Launch in New York and San Francisco in 2022

The year is 1985. The town is Hawkins. But the locations are New York and San Francisco. Following the smash hit success of Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience, Netflix and event discovery platform Fever are now teaming up to deliver a new immersive adventure experience throwing fans into a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and 80s nostalgia in an atmospheric celebration of the Stranger Things universe.

Following last year's Stranger Things Drive-Into experience in Los Angeles, which sold out every day over seven months with more than 300,000 guests in total, and received rave reviews, the brand new Stranger Things: The Experience will open in New York and San Francisco with more cities to be announced in due course.

Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, this groundbreaking experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic settings on an intimate guided new adventure alongside their favorite characters before the chance to hang out and explore all the major locations from the show

Tickets will be available at https://strangerthings-experience.com on Thursday, July 8th. Fans can sign up now for the waitlist to receive early information on ticket availability by city, and can follow @strangerthings.experience for more.

Guests at the experience, which will open in spring 2022, will first embark on a perilous adventure through the darker side of Hawkins, including venturing into the infamous Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down. This brand new storyline developed exclusively with the show's creators will see guests propelled into a parallel universe where they will have to run the gauntlet of the terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town.

After their escape from the Upside Down, fans will be able to explore and interact with Stranger Things' most iconic locations, grabbing a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, before trying to knock off MADMAX's high score at the Palace Arcade - all the while avoiding encounters with the Demogorgons in the Upside Down. They will be free to wander through the space and experience every element of the Stranger Things world, including a fully themed F&B offering and exclusive merchandise.

"We know our Stranger Things fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to escape the evil threatening to consume Hawkins," says Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix. "As Dustin would say, it's time for a curiosity voyage - so bring your paddles to travel!"

Fans can expect mind-blowing audiovisual effects but are warned that they will also have to face up to their fears as things can quickly turn uʍop ǝpᴉsdn.

