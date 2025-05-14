STAMPTOWN Comedy Show to Return to San Francisco in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After a wildly successful sold-out run at SF Sketchfest earlier this year, the world-renowned comedy fever-dream STAMPTOWN returns to the Bay Area by popular demand for two nights only, Friday-Saturday, September 12-13 at 7pm & 10pm at Club Fugazi.

Led by the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker and never the same show twice, audiences will experience a whole new performance from Zucker and his guest performers. In addition to the STAMPTOWN shows, Zucker himself will lead a rare limited-space clown workshop “Listen For Laughs” on Sunday, September 14. Tickets now on sale for STAMPTOWN and the workshop at sfsketchfest.com.

In the clown workshop, attendees can learn how to read the room by slowing down, unpacking every moment, and listening for the laughs to indicate where to go. Through a series of playful exercises, games and improvised scenes, attendees are encouraged to take risks, be impulsive, leave their bad ideas at the door, and organically build towards creating a repeatable routine onstage.

A New York Times Critic's Pick also hailed as "Winningly helter-skelter late-night entertainment" by The Guardian, STAMPTOWN is 90 minutes of pure wild spectacle featuring the anarchic and wildly entertaining Zach Zucker. STAMPTOWN has featured acts including David Cross, Aisling Bea, Neil Patrick Harris, Reggie Watts, Mae Martin, Randy Feltface, Natalie Palamides and others, and packed rooms at Netflix Is A Joke, Just For Laughs, Glastonbury, SXSW, Edinburgh Fringe, Soho Theatre, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, O2 Arena and more.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now!