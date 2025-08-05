SHAMELESS HUSSY Comes to The Marsh Berkeley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Marsh Berkeley will present a provocative and passionate journey into the world of 20th century author Anaïs Nin with Shameless Hussy, by local playwright Lynne Kaufman. Known for her fearless exploration of love and desire, Anaïs' life was as scandalous as her writing.

Directed by Warren David Keith and performed by Arwen Anderson and Johnny Moreno, Shameless Hussy brings to life Nin's many loves, including her psychiatrist, her father, and Henry Miller.

A groundbreaking figure in literature, Nin has inspired generations with bold and sensual storytelling that continues to challenge conventions and celebrate female desire with unflinching honesty.

Performances run November 1 - 16, 2025,