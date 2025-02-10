Review: FRANCIS GREY AND THE CASE OF HIS DEAD BOYFRIEND at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A whacky who-done-it is the subject of Nathan Tylutki’s one-man performance piece currently on the board at New Conservatory for a short run. Playing numerous characters, and including the use of recorded video mixed with the live performance, Tylutki attempts a gumshoe sleuth style ala Thin Man or Mike Hammer films. The show is framed as a podcast titled ‘Shoot Your Shot’ hosted by a bad drag imitation of Jennifer Coolidge (huh?).

After Francis Grey’s boyfriend is murdered on the eve of his birthday, he launches an investigation that turns into a whodunit where everyone is a suspect. First suspect is the boyfriend’s movie star sisterMadeline who’s about to get cut out of the family will, second is old boyfriend Simon where jealousy might be the motive, Francis’ Best Friend Becky, an IT whiz in love with Francis, and even the dead man’s parent’s.

There are many plots twists as Francis tries to solve the mystery, which I will not reveal. However, all is not what it seems and people are not who they say they are. The dialogue needs a lot of work and less groan worthy gay innuendos. The video’s often conflicted with the pacing of the live action, a major problem. Projecting the video on a curtain didn’t help. Switching to puppets at the finale came out of nowhere but did allow Tylutki an opportunity to have multiple characters speak in conversation. As this is a World Premiere, Nathan can and should tweak this piece.

Francis Grey and the Case of His Dead Boyfriend continues through February 16th. Tickets available at boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling 415-861-8972.

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

