Apr. 12, 2021  

Remote Studios Reincorporates As A Live Cinema Studio

Remote Theater, a pioneering online performance group born one year ago this month, has relaunched and reincorporated as an online film company to better serve its stakeholders -- artists, audiences, and benefactors. As Remote Studios, it will continue innovating in a New Medium it calls "live global cinema" which aims to combine the excitement of live theatrical performance and novel cinematic storytelling elements afforded by the New Medium.

Following the successful online production of Anthony Clarvoe's The Art of Sacrifice and an online reading of Lynne Kaufman's Magician's Choice, the company also announced the remainder of its 2021 season with a strong focus on dramatic works it believes lend themselves to uniquely rewarding experiences live, online, and with artists working from different locations.

"Since our launch in April 2020, we've been learning the new opportunities to engage global audiences using new digital technologies," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder of Remote. "Our brand promise, so to speak, is live global performance, bringing artists and audiences together no matter where they live. Our plan for developing technologies and early programming will help us make this vision a reality."

Going forward, Remote will operate along two parallel tracks:

Remote RAW (Real Actors Working): a monthly Web show of lightly rehearsed live teleplay versions of dramatic works. Moderated by resident dramaturg Philippa Kelly. Tentative schedule (subject to change):

May 1: Dinner with Friends, by Pulitzer-Prize-winning playwright Donald Margulies. To reserve seats, please visit us at www.remote.theater.

June 5: The Book of Magdalene, by Caridad Svich

July 3: Dinner With Cats. Stories by Saki, Ernest Hemmingway, and Kirstin Bruce, adapted for the small screen by Giovanni Rodriguez

August 7: The Hard Weather Boat Party, by Naomi Wallace

Fall/Winter. Dates TBD:

The Winslow Boy, by Terence Rattigan

Chinese Takeout in New York On Christmas, plays not about the holidays by Billy Aronson and Rachelle Minkoff

The Gang from Ashland, a new play written by members of the company

Remote Cinema: live-streaming films engaging artists and audiences around the globe, including a live concert version of The Fourth Messenger, an award-winning musical by Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng. Dates/Times TBD.

To make a reservation for Dinner With Friends, May 1 at 4PM Pacific/ 7PM Eastern, please visit www.remote.theater.

Born during the pandemic, but with an eye trained on the future, Remote Studios is a collective of artists exploring the boundaries of live online performance. We're committed to developing and reimagining great dramatic works and finding global audiences for them. Artists we have worked with include Obie-award winning playwright Naomi Wallace, writer/librettist/TV producer Billy Aronson (the originator of the concept for RENT), and playwrights Tanya Shaffer, Anthony Clarvoe, and Lynne Kaufman.

Remote is the beneficiary of a Facebook Small Business Grant. Past and current partners include the Actors Reading Collective (ARC) and Playwrights Foundation for their support for our premiere of Tanya Shaffer's Manatee on Mars. We're a fiscally sponsored organization; all donations are tax deductible. To learn more, please go to www.remote.theater.


