Ragazzi's Week-Long Summer Music Day Camp Now Open to All Boys

For the first time ever, acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus will open its Summer Music Day Camp to the public, inviting boys 7 to 11 years old to partake in a week full of fun and music alongside Ragazzi's Primary and Premiere ensembles. Providing an introduction to Ragazzi's music education and performance program, this in-person camp gives boys who love to sing the chance to "test-drive" Ragazzi in an engaging experience that includes games, music and singing, outdoor activities, and crafts.

Summer Music Day Camp runs from 8:30am-12:30pm, July 25-29, 2022 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (178 Clinton St., Redwood City). No singing experience is necessary. For information or to register for the camp ($450 tuition per participant) the public may visit ragazzi.org or email ragoff@ragazzi.org. A discount of $50 is available for those who pay tuition in full by May 13, 2022.

To ensure the health and safety of all, participants will need to provide proof of full COVID vaccination (with at least two weeks since their second shot). Depending on state and county guidelines, faculty and participants may be required to wear masks throughout the full event. More information can be found at ragazzi.org or by emailing ragoff@ragazzi.org.

If a child would like to join Ragazzi prior to the camp, the chorus is hosting a free SingFest mini-camp, which includes musical games and a zero stress audition for Ragazzi, on May 21, 2022 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Pre-registration is required-the public may sign-up for SingFest at ragazzi.org or email ragoff@ragazzi.org. Additionally, Ragazzi also offers private auditions for potential new choristers to learn about joining the group. In these auditions, boys 5-18 years old as well as their parents and guardians will be introduced to Ragazzi, meeting one-on-one with a Ragazzi chorus director for some short, fun singing games appropriate for their age level. These appointments also give young singers and their families a chance to ask specific questions. No prior experience is required for interested boys aged 5-11 years old-however, it is recommended that potential choristers aged 12 and older have some music experience before joining the group. Sign-ups for Ragazzi's Prelude class, offered for boys 5 to 7, will open in June -no audition is required for this fun, interactive class. For more information, to schedule an appointment, or register for Prelude the public may visit https://ragazzi.org/join-us.

Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's premier music and performance organizations for boys. During the 2019-2020 school year, more than 250 boys from over 100 schools in 30+ Bay Area communities participated in the program. Ragazzi means "boys" in Italian and is the term used in opera to refer to children's voices. Ragazzi has performed with the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, Opera San Jose, West Bay Opera, Symphony Silicon Valley, Masterworks Chorale, and the Stanford University Symphonic Chorus among others. The group has toured throughout the United States and internationally. Ragazzi was honored for its contribution to the San Francisco Symphony's triple Grammy Award-winning recording of Stravinsky's Perséphone, and has five CDs available: A Holiday Collection, Canciones de Alabanza, Magnificat: My Spirit Rejoices, Splendors of the Italian Baroque, and I Dream A World.