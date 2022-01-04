Ragazzi Postpones Free SingFest Mini-Camp To January 29

In light of surging COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, acclaimed Ragazzi Boys Chorus has postponed SingFest, its popular mini-camp allowing boys who love to sing the chance to learn more about Ragazzi. Originally scheduled for January 8, SingFest will now take place 9:15-12pm PT Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church (178 Clinton St., Redwood City). No singing experience is necessary, but those interested must pre-register online at ragazzi.org or by emailing ragoff@ragazzi.org.

At this free in-person event for boys ages 7 to 10 years old, Ragazzi invites young singers to have fun, play games, and get to know Ragazzi's faculty and world-class chorus. Boys who love to sing and want to "test-drive" the Ragazzi experience are invited to participate in this casual and engaging event, which seamlessly integrates zero-stress choral auditions to join the chorus in Spring 2022.

To ensure the health and safety of all, participants will need to provide proof of full COVID vaccination, including the two weeks after their second shot. Alternatively, participants can also provide proof that the participant has started the COVID vaccination series AND a negative PCR test taken 48-72 hours before the morning of the SingFest event. All faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, and faculty and participants will wear masks throughout the full event. More information can be found at ragazzi.org or by emailing ragoff@ragazzi.org.

If a child is unable to attend SingFest, but is interested in joining Ragazzi, the chorus is hosting online auditions for potential new choristers to learn about joining the group. In these auditions, boys aged 5-18 years old as well as their parents and guardians will be introduced to Ragazzi, digitally meeting one-on-one with a Ragazzi chorus director for some short, fun singing games appropriate for their age level. These appointments also give young singers and their families a chance to ask specific questions. No prior experience is required for interested boys aged 5-11 years old-however, it is recommended that potential choristers aged 12 and older have some music experience before joining the group. Sign-ups are also open for Ragazzi's Music & Movement class, offered for boys 5 to 7-no audition is required for this fun, interactive class. For more information, to schedule an appointment, or register for Music & Movement, the public may visit https://ragazzi.org/join-us.

Peninsula-based Ragazzi Boys Chorus is one of the San Francisco Bay Area's premier music and performance organizations for boys. During the 2019-2020 school year, more than 250 boys from over 100 schools in 30+ Bay Area communities participated in the program. Ragazzi means "boys" in Italian and is the term used in opera to refer to children's voices. Ragazzi has performed with the San Francisco Opera, San Francisco Symphony, Opera San Jose, West Bay Opera, Symphony Silicon Valley, Masterworks Chorale, and the Stanford University Symphonic Chorus among others. The group has toured throughout the United States and internationally. Ragazzi was honored for its contribution to the San Francisco Symphony's triple Grammy Award-winning recording of Stravinsky's Perséphone, and has five CDs available: A Holiday Collection, Canciones de Alabanza, Magnificat: My Spirit Rejoices, Splendors of the Italian Baroque, and I Dream A World.