Ragazzi Boys Chorus Joins Peninsula Girls Chorus For 'Siblings In Song' Concert

Continuing their long-standing history of collaboration, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will join forces with the Peninsula Girls Chorus for their sixth Siblings in Song, a rousing concert celebrating the dynamic performance skills of both groups. This concert will showcase Ragazzi's Young Men's Ensemble and Peninsula Girls Chorus' Ensemble choir, concluding with an exciting finale featuring the combined voices.

WHEN: 4pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

WHERE: Valley Presbyterian Church, 945 Portola Valley Road, Portola Valley

TICKETS: $30 General Admission, $20 Students/Seniors

Free admission to current choristers wearing a Peninsula Girls Chorus or Ragazzi logo shirt when accompanied by an adult with a general admission purchase.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 23, 2023. At the door, audience members must show proof of ticket purchase.