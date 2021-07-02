PianoSonoma Announces VINO & VIBRATO, A 4-Concert Series

pianoSonoma, under the leadership of Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Jessica & Michael Shinn, has announced its return to the concert hall with Vino & Vibrato, a 4-part concert series held at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California with performances on July 20, 22, 27, and 29.

This year's series features performances by Bay Area favorite Peter Dugan (piano) and wife, Kara Dugan, (mezzo-soprano), cellists Michael Dahlberg and Anita Graef, Christine Wu (piano), San Francisco native Doori Na (violin), and the Shinns. Program highlights include an arrangement of Bach's Concerto for Four Keyboards in A minor, BWV 1065 for five Artists in Residence, one guest artist, and the Shinns; selections from David Baker's Roots II performed by Doori Na, Mike Dahlberg, and Peter Dugan; and the World Premiere of Trinity Pass by Thomas Cabaniss.

"It gives us goosebumps to know that we are returning to beautiful Schroeder Hall for our 2021 Vino & Vibrato concert series to present live music for the first time since the pandemic began," says Jessica Shinn. "We gave thoughtful consideration to this year's programming and look forward to sharing our music with audiences." Michael adds, "I can't begin to express how excited we all are to get back to live performances at pianoSonoma. The lineup of Artists in Residence is nothing short of outstanding, and I am particularly thrilled to be welcoming Anita Graef for her first year in the program. It will be pure joy to present our carefully curated programs to our dear friends in Sonoma, and Jessica and I are especially energized to deliver another premiere by Tom Cabaniss, Trinity Pass, for two pianos. Special thanks to the Green Music Center for welcoming us back and also to Yamaha Artist Services for their incredible support of the festival."

All concerts take place at Schroeder Hall at GMC and begin at 6pm PT. Tickets go on sale to the public on July 8 at 12pm PT at gmc.sonoma.edu.

