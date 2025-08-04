Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Silicon Valley Shakespeare has released production photos for its new staging of Richard III, featuring an all-female and nonbinary cast.

Directed by Doll Piccotto, this reimagined take on Shakespeare’s classic unfolds in a shadowy, film noir-inspired world of ambition, betrayal, and ruthless power.

Richard III runs in repertory with Kate Hamill’s Emma at Sanborn County Park in Saratoga, CA, with performances Thursdays through Sundays through August 31.

For tickets and more information, visit svshakespeare.org/richard.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh



