 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Performances run through August 31 under the redwoods at Sanborn County Park.

By: Aug. 04, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Silicon Valley Shakespeare has released production photos for its new staging of Richard III, featuring an all-female and nonbinary cast.

Directed by Doll Piccotto, this reimagined take on Shakespeare’s classic unfolds in a shadowy, film noir-inspired world of ambition, betrayal, and ruthless power.

Richard III runs in repertory with Kate Hamill’s Emma at Sanborn County Park in Saratoga, CA, with performances Thursdays through Sundays through August 31.

For tickets and more information, visit svshakespeare.org/richard.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Cast

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Angie Higgins

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Cast

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Barbara Heninger

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Adriana Hokk

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Gabriella Goldstein, Lauren Doyle, and Rain Han

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Imogen Gatewood-Wolfe and Sydney Harmon

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Regina Kohl

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Melissa Mei Jones and Roberta Vinkhuyzen Rasmussen

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Barbara Heninger, Gabriella Goldstein, and Lauren Doyl

Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare Image
Gabriella Goldstein




Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos