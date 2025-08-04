Photos: RICHARD III at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Performances run through August 31 under the redwoods at Sanborn County Park.
Silicon Valley Shakespeare has released production photos for its new staging of Richard III, featuring an all-female and nonbinary cast.
Directed by Doll Piccotto, this reimagined take on Shakespeare’s classic unfolds in a shadowy, film noir-inspired world of ambition, betrayal, and ruthless power.
Richard III runs in repertory with Kate Hamill’s Emma at Sanborn County Park in Saratoga, CA, with performances Thursdays through Sundays through August 31.
For tickets and more information, visit svshakespeare.org/richard.
Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh
Cast
Angie Higgins
Adriana Hokk
Gabriella Goldstein, Lauren Doyle, and Rain Han
Imogen Gatewood-Wolfe and Sydney Harmon
Regina Kohl
Melissa Mei Jones and Roberta Vinkhuyzen Rasmussen
Barbara Heninger, Gabriella Goldstein, and Lauren Doyl
Gabriella Goldstein
