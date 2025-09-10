Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos from Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts through Sunday, September 28, 2025. See photos here!

February 19, 1923—the internationally renowned play God of Vengeance by Polish dramatist Sholem Asch opens on Broadway. Weeks later, the entire cast is arrested for obscenity. Is this play a seminal work of Jewish culture, or an act of traitorous libel? Bursting forth with an original Klezmer score, Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s “riveting” (Variety) true tale shines a glaring light on the intersection of art and censorship when America was pitched at a cultural crossroads.

Indecent is a thunderously relevant modern theatrical classic that stands as a testament to the power of theatre and the resilient immigrant artists who create it.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Kina Kantor and Michelle Drexler

Kina Kantor and Adam KuveNiemann

Cindy Goldfield, Michelle Drexler and Kina Kantor

Kina Kantor and Michael Champlin

Kina Kantor and Cindy Goldfield

Michael Champlin, Adam KuveNiemann and Christina Walton

Michelle Drexler and Kina Kantor

