Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look

Performances will run through Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Sep. 10, 2025
You can now get a first look at photos from Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts through Sunday, September 28, 2025. See photos here!

February 19, 1923—the internationally renowned play God of Vengeance by Polish dramatist Sholem Asch opens on Broadway. Weeks later, the entire cast is arrested for obscenity. Is this play a seminal work of Jewish culture, or an act of traitorous libel? Bursting forth with an original Klezmer score, Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s “riveting” (Variety) true tale shines a glaring light on the intersection of art and censorship when America was pitched at a cultural crossroads.

Indecent is a thunderously relevant modern theatrical classic that stands as a testament to the power of theatre and the resilient immigrant artists who create it.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Vincent Randazzo

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
ina Kantor and Adam KuveNiemann

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Kina Kantor and Michelle Drexler

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Kina Kantor and Adam KuveNiemann

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Cindy Goldfield, Michelle Drexler and Kina Kantor

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Kina Kantor and Michael Champlin

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Kina Kantor and Cindy Goldfield

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Michael Champlin, Adam KuveNiemann and Christina Walton

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
The cast

Photos: Paula Vogel's INDECENT at Center REP First Look Image
Michelle Drexler and Kina Kantor


Videos