Photos: GLEE Star Lea Michele Kicks Off the BROADWAY AND VINE Concert Series

Broadway and Vine, intersecting the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country opened its second season with Lea Michele (GLEE, Spring Awakening).

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee made her Napa Valley performance debut at Carneros Resort's Hilltop Vineyard on Tuesday, June 7th with Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne's American Utopia, MJ: The Musical, Mean Girls).

Her setlist included a dedication of "I Can't Help Falling In Love" to her husband Zandy Reich who was in attendance. The two married at the resort in 2019. When Michele learned that 25 students from Vintage High School's production of Mamma Mia! would be attending the concert, she surprised the teens by inviting them up to sing "I Have A Dream" with her.

The concert performance featured world class wines from Arietta, Cervantes, Chateau Montelena, Frog's Leap, Larkmead, Lloyd Cellars, Loomis, Mascot, Olabisi, PEJU, Prescription, and Titus Vineyards paired with Chef Jeffrey Jake in the picturesque vineyard and resort setting. Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The exclusive events continue throughout the summer at Tre Posti Vineyards with Broadway stars Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King) with Emmy Winner Lance Horne on July 11th, Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne's American Utopia) and Ciara Renée (Disney's Frozen, Waitress, Pippin, Big Fish) on August 10th and Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kinky Boots) with Sharon Kenny on September 20th.

Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at www.broadwayandvine.org