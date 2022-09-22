Photos: First Look at THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME World Premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre is presenting the world premiere production of the ripple, the wave that carried me home by Christina Anderson, directed by Jackson Gay, and produced in association with Goodman Theatre. Performances run through Sunday, October 16.

Playwright Christina Anderson brings us a poignant, transporting, and quietly subversive story of racial justice, political legacy, and family forgiveness. Janice's childhood was steeped in her parents' activism as they fought for the integration of public swimming pools in 1960s Kansas and taught scores of Black children to swim. But Janice later steps away from her parents' politics and starts her own life and family far away-until she's pressed into speaking at a ceremony honoring her father. the ripple, the wave that carried me home is a moving exploration of a family's response to injustice and a daughter's reckoning with her political inheritance.

Cast members include Brianna Buckley (Gail), Christiana Clark (Janice), Ronald L. Conner (Edwin), Aneisa J. Hicks (Helen), Jeuneé Simon (understudy Janice), Paige Mayes (understudy Helen & Gayle), and James WDL Mercer II (understudy Edwin).

The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Jason Lynch (lighting design), and Noel Nichols, UptownWorks (sound design)