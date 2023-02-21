Photos: First Look at JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company

Brand-new production photos have been released from Justice: A New Musical-the groundbreaking musical helmed by MTC's recent Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and award­-winning composer/lyricist duo, Bree Lowdermilk and Kait Kerrigan-performing at Marin Theatre Company now through March 12, 2023.

Check out photos below!

In an intimate, epic new musical built with sweeping songs, urgent conversations about equality, and truly human heroines, Justice explores the first women on the U.S. Supreme Court-Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor-at the height of their power. Following the fraught confirmation process of Justice Sotomayor, we uncover the true sisterhood of these three iconic Americans as they inspire, challenge, and usher in the next generation of changemakers and trailblazers in American jurisprudence, while fighting private battles of their own. They confront and comfort each other about equal justice under the law, legal strategy, civic responsibility, as well as husbands, motherhood, kids, dreams, and sorrows, all while setting a new course for our country and the world.

