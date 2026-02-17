Photos: First Look at HAMNET at American Conservatory Theater

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of the U.S. tour of Hamnet—a co-production from the Royal Shakespeare Company and Neal Street Productions—taking place at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater from Wednesday, April 22 through Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Warwickshire, 1582. Agnes Hathaway, a natural healer, meets the Latin tutor, William Shakespeare. Drawn together by powerful but hidden impulses, they create a life together and make a family. When the plague steals 11-year-old Hamnet from his loving parents, they must each confront their loss alone. And yet, out of the greatest suffering, something of extraordinary wonder is born. A love letter to passion, birth, grief, and the magic of nature, Hamnet pulls back a curtain on the story of the greatest writer in the English language and the woman who was the constant presence and purpose of his life.



Based on the best-selling novel by Maggie O'Farrell (winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, 2020), adapted by award-winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti (Life of Pi, Red Velvet, Hymn), and directed by Erica Whyman (former acting artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company), Hamnet will feature Kemi-Bo Jacobs as Agnes and Rory Alexander as William.

Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker

Rory Alexander and Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Kemi-Bo Jacobs and Rory Alexander

Rory Alexander

Kemi-Bo Jacobs (center), with Ajani Cabey

Saffron Dey and Ajani Cabey

Heather Forster as Eliza and Kemi-Bo Jacobs

Kemi-Bo Jacobs