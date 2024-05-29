Photos: First Look At THE LEHMAN TRILOGY At American Conservatory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See brand-new production photos from the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award- winning production, The Lehman Trilogy, performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, and directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and Golden Globe winner, Sam Mendes, with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Comments