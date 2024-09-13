Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See brand-new production photos from Noël Coward’s Private Lives performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, October 6, 2024. See photos from the production.

Bay Area favorite KJ Sanchez directs Coward’s hysterical classic tale of the tempestuous dance that is marriage. Reset to 1930s Argentina and featuring sensual tango dancing, Coward’s iconic, wry comedy sings with spiky repartee.

When an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel, combustible chemistry reignites, strong passions and stronger personalities take over, and mayhem ensues.

The cast of Private Lives includes (in alphabetical order): Hugo E. Carbajal (Elyot Chase), Livia Gomes Demarchi (Understudy, Amanda Prynne & Sibyl Chase), Bacilio Mendez II (Understudy, Elyot Chase & Victor Prynne), Brady Morales-Woolery (Victor Prynne), Sarita Ocón (Amanda Prynne), and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Sibyl Chase).

Performances of Private Lives will take place at the Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Press night for Private Lives will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Single tickets (ranging from $25– $130) will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/private-lives. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

