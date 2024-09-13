News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES

Noël Coward’s Private Lives performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, October 6, 2024.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

See brand-new production photos from Noël Coward’s Private Lives performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, October 6, 2024. See photos from the production.

LATEST NEWS

Video: First Look at PRIVATE LIVES at A.C.T. San Francisco
Video: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
California Symphony Collaborates With San Francisco's Amateur Music Network For Season Opener
STRAYS to Screen at Delancey Street Theater in October

Bay Area favorite KJ Sanchez directs Coward’s hysterical classic tale of the tempestuous dance that is marriage. Reset to 1930s Argentina and featuring sensual tango dancing, Coward’s iconic, wry comedy sings with spiky repartee.  

When an explosive divorced couple and their new spouses inadvertently honeymoon in adjacent rooms at the same hotel, combustible chemistry reignites, strong passions and stronger personalities take over, and mayhem ensues.

The cast of Private Lives includes (in alphabetical order): Hugo E. Carbajal (Elyot Chase), Livia  Gomes Demarchi (Understudy, Amanda Prynne & Sibyl Chase), Bacilio Mendez II (Understudy, Elyot  Chase & Victor Prynne), Brady Morales-Woolery (Victor Prynne), Sarita Ocón (Amanda Prynne), and  Gianna DiGregorio Rivera (Sibyl Chase). 

Performances of Private Lives will take place at the Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco). Press night  for Private Lives will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Single tickets (ranging from $25– $130) will go on sale on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online  at act-sf.org/private-lives. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Sarita Ocón, Hugo E Carbajal, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, and Brady Morales-Woolery

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Sarita Ocón and Brady Morales-Woolery

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Hugo E Carbajal, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, and Brady Morales-Woolery

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Brady Morales-Woolery and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Brady Morales-Woolery and Gianna DiGregorio Rivera

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Hugo E Carbajal and Sarita Ocón

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera and Brady Morales-Woolery

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Hugo E Carbajal

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Hugo E Carbajal

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Sarita Ocón and Brady Morales-Woolery

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Gianna DiGregorio Rivera, Hugo E Carbajal

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Hugo E Carbajal and Sarita Ocón

Photos: American Conservatory Theatre Presents PRIVATE LIVES Image
Hugo E Carbajal and Sarita Ocón




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos