Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund Distributes $95,000 In Grants To 130 Individuals 

Theatre Bay Area (TBA) with two other regional performing arts service organizations have banded together to bring much needed relief to the Bay Area's independent performing arts workers. The shelter-in-place orders declared on March 13 forced the cancellation of live performances at hundreds of arts organizations throughout the region. This effectively put thousands of performers, production and event staff, technicians, and administrators out of work during a time of crisis.

In response, TBA quickly established the Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, in partnership with Dancers' Group and InterMusic SF. In just three weeks, $115,000 in contributions flooded in from individual donors, most of whom work in the performing arts sector or are folks who identify as audience members. The average individual donation is $220, demonstrating how the relief fund is truly a community-based, grassroots effort.

TBA executive director Brad Erickson comments, "We at Theatre Bay Area are deeply grateful to our partners Dancers' Group and InterMusic SF and to our entire community of performing arts workers and supporters for the quick implementation of this program."

Wayne Hazzard, executive director of Dancers' Group, adds, "It's gratifying to work side by side with Theatre Bay Area and InterMusic SF to support performing arts workers during this time of great need. We sought collective impact as we worked to identify donors for relief funds that would support arts workers across disciplines and job titles."

To date, 130 individuals have received grants ranging between $500 and $1,500. The grantees identify as theatre artists, musicians, dancers, and supporting performing arts positions such as front of house staff, or a retail worker at a touring production's merchandise booth or a bouncer at drag shows. Cory Combs, InterMusic SF's executive director says, "The interconnected nature of the performing arts requires a broad definition of community, and alongside Theatre Bay Area and Dancers' Group, we hope to assist as many working artists as possible throughout our diverse network of dedicated professionals. We are honored to join the effort to directly aid art workers during this unprecedented work interruption."

The intent of the relief fund is to make sure Bay Area performing arts workers get the immediate relief they need to survive the crisis. Applications are reviewed weekly in a transparent and expedited manner. Kimberley Cohan, TBA programs manager, shares, "What we've been hearing from grant recipients is that this money is going straight towards food and rent. These performing arts workers were living paycheck-to-paycheck, so even an amount in the $500 range is a huge relief." The application review panel consists of a rotating committee made up of Theatre Bay Area staff, Dancers' Group staff, InterMusic SF staff, and community representatives.

It is starkly apparent that the community's need is significantly greater than the fund's current resources. Currently, there are at least 294 pending applications that still need funding. TBA development officer Shannon R. Davis comments, "The fund would need at least another $200,000 to fulfill applications still on the waitlist, not to mention additional new applications that we expect to receive as this crisis continues indefinitely." Erickson continues, "The need is great, but so is generosity. We look forward to raising more funds and awarding more urgently needed grants to our Bay Area artists and arts workers."

Some of the recent grantees sent notes of thanks to the relief fund staff. Theatremaker Max Venuti shared, "In this time of uncertainty and fear, knowing that the community has pulled together to support artists and theatre professionals who have been so impacted by this pandemic is truly heartwarming and comforting ... it means a lot to see those who work in live theatre supported by this fund and the community that has donated to it. So thank you-not just for the grant, but for supporting this community that means so much to me and the cultural fabric of the Bay Area."

Hannah Waiselewski, a dancer/performer, wrote, "Thank you and your team from the bottom of my heart for selecting me as one of the recipients of this grant. It means the absolute world to receive some financial support from the community at this time. And thank you for your tireless work to create support for us!"

For more information on or to donate to the Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund, visit theatrebayarea.org/covid-19relief-fund.

Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund Data

Total raised to date: $115,000

Average individual donation is approximately $220

Most donors also work in the performing arts community or are arts patrons

Total grants distributed so far: $95,000

130 individuals 34% identify as professional theatre artists 27% identify as professional dancers 28% identify as professional musicians 11% identify as support workers (i.e. front-of-house staff)

294 outstanding applications (at least $200,000 needed to fund)





