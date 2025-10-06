Patti LuPone to Bring MATTERS OF THE HEART to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone will bring her critically acclaimed theatrical concert, MATTERS OF THE HEART, to BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. for one performance only! Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT.



With the launch of the tour in January 2026, Ms. LUPONE celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the Broadway engagement at the Beaumount Theatre. The show is based on the CD recording of the same name which was released in 1999 and named one of the best recordings of the year by both The Times of London and Time Out New York. Ms. LuPone went on to perform MATTERS OF THE HEART in London’s West End, and tour dates nationally and internationally.



In MATTERS OF THE HEART LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs and the mysteries of the heart, with electrifying performances of over two dozen love songs ranging from Broadway favorites to works by today’s top contemporary songwriters. MATTERS OF THE HEART is conceived and directed by Scott Wittman, with musical direction by Joseph Thalken. Original arrangements were by Dick Gallagher with additional arrangements by Joseph Thalken. MATTERS OF THE HEART was written by John Weidman with additional material by Jeffrey Richman and features The Four Play String Quartet.



The New York Post called MATTERS OF THE HEART “an extraordinary concert,” with the Associated Press adding “here is a performer in total command of her voice, the material she sings and the audience who cheers her number after number.” London’s Sunday Telegraph exclaimed “To prove that sophisticated theatre is still alive and well, along comes Patti LuPone. She leaves you in no doubt that she is a star.” And the Sydney Telegraph said it all: “LuPone shows the rest how it should be done. She possesses sassy, classy attitude, a New York swagger, remarkable humor and an immense rich voice. Ah, that voice!”



is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Joanne in Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, Madame Rose in the 2008 Broadway revival of the Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim-Arthur Laurents classic Gypsy and the title role in the original Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice production of Evita.

Ms. LuPone launched her concert career in 1980 at New York City’s legendary nightclub Les Mouches, performing late-night on Saturdays for 27-weeks, while also performing in Evita. Since then, she has continued to tour extensively, captivating audiences across North America, London’s West End, Australia, and Broadway. Her celebrated concert repertoire includes Don’t Monkey with Broadway, Far Away Places, A Life in Notes, and the upcoming 2026 tour of Matters of the Heart, marking the 25th anniversary of that beloved show.

New York stage appearances include: The Roommate; War Paint; Shows for Days; The Anarchist; The Seven Deadly Sins ( NY City Ballet); Company (NY Philharmonic); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown; The Old Neighborhood; Sweeney Todd; Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes; Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Robber Bridegroom. London stage appearances include: Company; Master Class; Sunset Boulevard; Les Miserables; The Cradle Will Rock. Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera); To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra); The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (LA Opera-debut); Regina (Kennedy Center). Film: Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid (opposite Joaquin Phoenix); The School for Good and Evil (Netflix); Last Christmas; The Comedian; Parker; Union Square; Heist; State and Main; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness. TV/Streaming: And Just Like That; Marvel’s Agatha All Along; Hollywood; Pose; Mom; Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Penny Dreadful; Girls; American Horror Story (NYC and Coven); 30 Rock; Glee; Frasier; and four seasons as Libby Thatcher on ABCs Life Goes On.

Ms LuPone is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.