PUN-OFF: A Musical Inside The High-Stakes World Of Pun Competitions Announced At SF SketchFest
Pun Off is coming to SF SketchFest, Pun Off is a new hour-long musical inside the high-stakes world of Pun Competitions, which are a real thing that actually exist.
A celebration of awkward word nerds, and an excuse to shoehorn as much wordplay into songs as possible. It's also about grief and death! (Fun!)
The show comes to SF SketchFest for one night only, after enjoying sold-out shows at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles.
Friday, January 10th, 8pm @ PianoFight
144 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94102. Tickets available at https://sched.co/Xplx.