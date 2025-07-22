PLAZA SUITE Will Launch Hillbarn Theatre’s 85th Season This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hillbarn Theatre will present PLAZA SUITE by Neil Simon as the opening production of its 85th season, which is themed “Transformation.” Previews will begin Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8 p.m., with opening night set for Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

The beloved three-act comedy arrives at Hillbarn in a fitting full-circle moment: Plaza Suite debuted on Broadway in 1968—the same year Hillbarn established itself in Foster City. The production serves as a tribute to both Hillbarn’s enduring legacy and Neil Simon’s lasting impact on American theatre.

Set in a luxurious New York City hotel suite, Plaza Suite unfolds across three acts, each centered on a different couple navigating life’s unpredictable turns. One couple attempts to reignite their marriage, another relives an old romance under questionable circumstances, and a pair of frantic parents try to coax their daughter out of the bathroom on her wedding day. The production features a single cast portraying multiple roles across acts, honoring Simon’s original format and spotlighting the transformative nature of performance.

“It feels only fitting to include this sharp, funny, and enduring piece of American theatre in our milestone season,” said Executive Artistic Director Steve Muterspaugh. “Just as Plaza Suite has stood the test of time, Hillbarn has grown with this community for 85 unforgettable years. This production is both a nod to our beginnings and a joyful reminder of the transformative magic of live theatre.”

Plaza Suite will run through September 14, 2025.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Single tickets range from $30 to $62 and are available at www.hillbarntheatre.org, by phone at 650.349.6411 Ext. 2, or in person at the Box Office (1285 E. Hillsdale Avenue, Foster City) Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview: Thursday, August 21 at 8 p.m.

Opening Night: Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m.

Additional performances: August 22–September 14 (multiple matinees and evening shows)

Mask-required performances: Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m. and Friday, September 5 at 8 p.m.

For full schedule and updates, visit the Hillbarn website. All dates, titles, and artists are subject to change.