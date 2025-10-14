 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

PBS To Premiere HEALING A SOLDIER’S HEART Nationally On Veterans Day Weekend 2025

The documentary follows Vietnam veterans confronting the psychological and spiritual wounds of war through a journey of moral and emotional healing.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
PBS To Premiere HEALING A SOLDIER’S HEART Nationally On Veterans Day Weekend 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Healing a Soldier’s Heart, a new documentary from Cultural & Educational Media (CEM Productions), will premiere nationally on PBS on Veterans Day weekend, Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The film examines the psychological, moral, and spiritual impact of war on U.S. veterans and offers a hopeful perspective on healing from combat-related trauma.

The documentary follows four Vietnam War veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder as they return to Vietnam to confront the ghosts of their past under the guidance of psychotherapist and author Dr. Edward Tick. The journey incorporates reconciliation rituals, Buddhist prayer, meditation, and cross-cultural exchange as the veterans seek peace and understanding after decades of emotional pain.

The film explores the concept of moral injury—a term recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2009 that refers to the ethical and spiritual wounds that can accompany combat. Through acts of apology, forgiveness, and reconnection, Healing a Soldier’s Heart presents a deeply human approach to recovery from war-related trauma.

“The same suffering goes on consciously or unconsciously,” said Dr. Edward Tick. “But we have to make the suffering conscious in order to achieve healing.

Healing a Soldier’s Heart will premiere on PBS.org, the PBS App, the project website (healingsoldiers.org), and participating PBS stations. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for broadcast times.

Following the premiere, a livestreamed webcast will feature a conversation with Dr. Tick, filmmaker Stephen Olsson, veterans from multiple U.S. wars, and experts in PTSD and moral injury.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker Stephen Olsson and Scott Andrews, Cultural & Educational Media (CEM Productions) is a nonprofit media organization that produces documentaries and television series fostering intercultural understanding. Its award-winning programs have received national Emmy, Peabody, and duPont-Columbia honors. Learn more at cemproductions.org.

Regional Awards
Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Beetlejuice
3 users

Beetlejuice
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!
The Outsiders
99 ratings

The Outsiders
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
65 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos