PBS To Premiere HEALING A SOLDIER’S HEART Nationally On Veterans Day Weekend 2025

Healing a Soldier’s Heart, a new documentary from Cultural & Educational Media (CEM Productions), will premiere nationally on PBS on Veterans Day weekend, Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The film examines the psychological, moral, and spiritual impact of war on U.S. veterans and offers a hopeful perspective on healing from combat-related trauma.

The documentary follows four Vietnam War veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder as they return to Vietnam to confront the ghosts of their past under the guidance of psychotherapist and author Dr. Edward Tick. The journey incorporates reconciliation rituals, Buddhist prayer, meditation, and cross-cultural exchange as the veterans seek peace and understanding after decades of emotional pain.

The film explores the concept of moral injury—a term recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2009 that refers to the ethical and spiritual wounds that can accompany combat. Through acts of apology, forgiveness, and reconnection, Healing a Soldier’s Heart presents a deeply human approach to recovery from war-related trauma.

“The same suffering goes on consciously or unconsciously,” said Dr. Edward Tick. “But we have to make the suffering conscious in order to achieve healing.

Healing a Soldier’s Heart will premiere on PBS.org, the PBS App, the project website (healingsoldiers.org), and participating PBS stations. Viewers are encouraged to check local listings for broadcast times.

Following the premiere, a livestreamed webcast will feature a conversation with Dr. Tick, filmmaker Stephen Olsson, veterans from multiple U.S. wars, and experts in PTSD and moral injury.

Founded in 1983 by filmmaker Stephen Olsson and Scott Andrews, Cultural & Educational Media (CEM Productions) is a nonprofit media organization that produces documentaries and television series fostering intercultural understanding. Its award-winning programs have received national Emmy, Peabody, and duPont-Columbia honors. Learn more at cemproductions.org.