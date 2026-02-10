PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Extends Run at American Conservatory Theater

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Conservatory Theater has extended Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise. The production will now play at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe beginning Thursday, February 19 and running through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

In conjunction with Paranormal Activity, A.C.T. also announced that magician Christian Cagigal’s Witching Hour will play a limited engagement in the Garret at the Toni Rembe Theater on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. Perched high above the mainstage, the intimate Garret at the Toni Rembe Theater becomes the setting for an unforgettable evening of spine-tingling illusions, mind-bending magic, and ghostly tales drawn from the theater’s 116-year history. With a menagerie of weird artifacts, from antique dolls to Ouija boards, guests will experience magic, mind-reading, and storytelling that will open a portal into another realm and create a night where reality and mystery collide.



About Paranormal Activity