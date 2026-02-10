PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Extends Run at American Conservatory Theater

The cast of Paranormal Activity features Cher Álvarez as Lou and Travis A. Knight as James.
American Conservatory Theater has extended Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise. The production will now play at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe beginning Thursday, February 19 and running through Sunday, March 22, 2026.
In conjunction with Paranormal Activity, A.C.T. also announced that magician Christian Cagigal’s Witching Hour will play a limited engagement in the Garret at the Toni Rembe Theater on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7. Perched high above the mainstage, the intimate Garret at the Toni Rembe Theater becomes the setting for an unforgettable evening of spine-tingling illusions, mind-bending magic, and ghostly tales drawn from the theater’s 116-year history. With a menagerie of weird artifacts, from antique dolls to Ouija boards, guests will experience magic, mind-reading, and storytelling that will open a portal into another realm and create a night where reality and mystery collide.
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past… but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, this thrilling new play from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) with illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child) will haunt you long after you get home. Experience the horror of this North American premiere. Can you even believe your eyes?
The cast of Paranormal Activity features Cher Álvarez as Lou and Travis A. Knight as James. Rounding out the cast are Shannon Cochran as James’ mother, Carolanne, and Kate Fry as Etheline Cotgrave, a medium. Understudies include Carol Buinis, Caroline Hendricks, and Michael Holding.
The creative team for Paranormal Activity includes Fly Davis (Scenic & Costume Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Luke Halls (Video Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Bob Mason (Casting), what iF we Productions (Technical Supervisor), Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Assistant Stage Manager), and Dick Daley (Assistant Stage Manager).
