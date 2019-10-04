Opera San Jose Presents HANSEL AND GRETEL At California Theatre

In time for the holidays, Opera San José presents a captivating production of Humperdinck's irresistible fairy tale Hansel and Gretel, offering a joyful event for the entire family. While adults enjoy the rich score inspired by the sophisticated orchestrations of Wagner, youngsters will be transported by the not-very-scary tale of two children who use their wits to overcome a bumbling witch, setting free a whole batch of gingerbread children from her fearful spell.

Opera San José's Hansel and Gretel presents an excellent introduction to opera for the youngest of music lovers, with a fantastical world including colorful Candyland sets, first-class singing, and a chance to view other clever children appearing on stage as angels and gingerbread cookies. Opera San José Music Director Joseph Marcheso conducts one of his favorite scores, while Layna Chianakas provides stage direction.

Hansel and Gretel will be sung in English with English supertitles. Runtime is just under 2 hours, including intermission. It is staged at the magnificent California Theatre, the elegant 1927 former movie palace meticulously restored to opulent splendor and now one of the world's most intimate opera houses, with twenty rows of seats in the orchestra section, five rows in the grand tier, and six in the mezzanine.

Hansel and Gretel Opening Sunday Reception: Fun for the whole family, this matinee offers a chance to mingle with the artists on Sunday November 17th immediately following the performance in the Mezzanine Lobby. Treats include delicious gingerbread cookies as well as hot chocolate, coffee, light appetizers, and sparkling wine for adults. A cash bar is also available. Tickets are $40/adults, with kids admitted free.

Introduction to Opera: Larry Hancock presents an engaging free 45-minute talk about the opera to ticket holders before every performance (6:30pm for evening performances and 1:30pm for matinees). Open to all ticket holders.

Hansel and Gretel Preview: November 5, 2019 from noon- 1 pm, free vocal preview; guests are asked to use the Market Street entrance. For information call (408) 437-4450.

When: November 16 through December 1, 2019

Where: California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street, San José, CA

Tickets are $10 student (ages 25/under with student ID), $56 - $176 adults. Available at (408) 437-4450, online at OPERASJ.ORG, or at the Opera San José Box Office at 2149 Paragon Drive in San José.





