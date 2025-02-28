Opera San José Performs at the Historic Filoli Estate in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filoli's historic Woodside estate, which unveiled its beautifully restored ballroom in September 2024, will welcome Opera San José for its Ballroom Performance Series with public concerts, March 11–13, 2025. Originally designed for intimate performances, the ballroom has been restored to its distinctive splendor and now serves as the heart of a new concert series launched this year.

This special program will feature highlights from Opera San José's 41st season, including an exclusive preview of Zorro, the Northern California premiere of Héctor Armienta's electrifying opera. With a stellar lineup of artists, the evening will showcase iconic arias and duets from the operatic canon, performed by OSJ's acclaimed singers in Filoli's breathtaking setting.

“Our upcoming performance at Filoli invites the community to experience a remarkable evening of music, artistry, and cultural celebration in a truly magnificent setting,” said Opera San José General Director/CEO Shawna Lucey. Opera San José is thrilled to partner with Filoli, showcasing the depth of San José's creative talent and supporting the vibrant cultural landscape that makes this region so special."

This performance features an extraordinary cast including OSJ Artist-in-Residence soprano Maria Brea, critically acclaimed baritone and OSJ Emeritus Artist-in-Residence Eugene Brancoveanu, baritone Michael Jesse Kuo, mezzo-soprano Courtney Miller, OSJ Artist-in-Residence bass-baritone Jesús Vicente Murillo, tenor Xavier Prado, mezzo-soprano Deborah Martínez Rosengaus, and OSJ inaugural Wadhwani Chair soprano Melissa Sondhi, accompanied by Veronika Agranov-Dafoe on piano.

The program will feature timeless works by some of the greatest composers, including Bizet's Carmen, Verdi's La Traviata, Mozart's Così fan tutte, and Puccini's La Rondine. Highlights include “Ah! Je veux vivre” from Roméo et Juliette, “Smanie implacabili” from Così fan tutte, and “Libiamo ne' lieti calici” (Brindisi) from La Traviata. The concert will also offer a sneak peek at OSJ's upcoming production of Zorro, Héctor Armienta's swashbuckling opera coming to the California Theatre (April 19 - May 4, 2025).

Set in the early 1800s in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, still a colony of Spain, Zorro follows the adventures of Diego de la Vega, a Spanish nobleman who hides his identity to become a mysterious masked hero, the dashing defender of the less fortunate. With a lush score influenced by mariachi, flamenco, and corrido music, the caped crusader comes to operatic life, battling tyranny and corruption, juggling romantic interests of the beguiling daughter of the Governor, Carlota de Obragón, and the brave and kind Ana Maria Soza, and taking on his nemesis, the oppressive General Moncada.

