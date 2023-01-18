Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts, March 3

Award-winning actor William Shatner to co-narrate all new “Our Planet Live in Concert”.

Jan. 18, 2023  
William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original "Star Trek" television series, today announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, "Our Planet Live in Concert." Based on the Netflix original documentary nature series, the tour will perform at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Single tickets ($43-$103) for "Our Planet Live in Concert" are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. For more information, tickets and tour dates, visit ourplanetinconcert.com.

Audiences will experience the magic of "Our Planet" with the most memorable clips from the series projected on a large HD screen. Like the series, the live show is narrated on-screen by David Attenborough, who has brought the natural world to living rooms all over the world.

The original Emmy-nominated score by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price has been reworked for an epic two-hour performance, which will be performed by an 18-piece orchestra. Shatner's narration provides bridges between the visually stunning nature imagery.

"My deeply immersive journey into space gave me a profound appreciation for the earth and its fragility," says Shatner. "The reimagining of the Netflix series takes the audience on a journey showcasing our world with spectacular visuals, narration and music. The combination of all these elements gives the audience an opportunity to celebrate our planet together- the home we all share -and its wonders, while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it."

Over the course of his illustrious career, William Shatner has won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer "Denny Crane" on both The Practice and Boston Legal. He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

A collaboration between GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF), "Our Planet Live in Concert" combines high-quality live elements with a fusion of breathtaking cinematography projected on a large HD screen. "Our Planet" blends spectacular wildlife footage with the mysteries of how and why animals migrate. The series features stunning imagery of the Earth's most beautiful, intriguing and surprising wildlife as it follows animals on the move from plains to frozen worlds to high seas and beyond. In these dramatic, compelling stories, it reveals the connections that drive our natural world, inspiring viewers to want to learn how climate change impacts all living creatures and what can be done about it.

The show's run time is approximately two hours including intermission.

For each performance, a donation will be made to benefit Our Planet producing partner organization WWF.

The San Jose engagement of "Our Planet Live in Concert" is presented by arrangement with Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander presentation, and is an offering of the 2022/23 season.

Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of The Nederlander Organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.




